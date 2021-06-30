Fortnite pro accused of cheating during FNCS to win $250,000

The Fortnite Champion Series has been having a tough time staying out of the headlines of late. After the issue involving AussieAntics and NRG Zayt, it was recently revealed that professional gamers have resorted to cheating to win the $250,000 All-Star event.

Epic recently removed broadcaster AussieAntics from his official duties. The severe verdict was revealed after developers found the popular caster spreading inappropriate comments during a live broadcast of the FNCS finals.

Popular gamer NRG Zayt stepped in to support AussieAntics during the event. However, he was completely banned from Fortnite as well.

The controversy around the FNCS was thought to be over. However, the recent revelations have sparked off fresh debates regarding the event.

Fortnite: Community divided as cheating allegations surface

A recent Reddit post has revealed that some of the professional Fortnite Champion Series gamers were on a call on Discord during the FNCS All-Stars finals.

Professional gamers accused of cheating during FNCS finals (Image via Reddit)

The post reveals that the call was hosted by DestinyJesus and the participating names were some of the big ones from the FNCS All-Star finals, namely Hen, JOE, K1nzell, Queasy, and Tayson.

🏆HERE IS YOUR SOLO FNCS CHAMPION FOR THE EUROPE REGION 🏆



🏆GUILD TaySon 7 ($150,000)



TaySon is now a 3x FNCS Champion!



CONGRATULATIONS! #Fortnite #FNCS #EU #Europe pic.twitter.com/NRBihAi3LD — Fortnite Competitive Updates (@FNCompStats_) June 26, 2021

The Reddit post revealed that K1nzell and Queasy were muted, while the remaining three were actively on the call.

The revelation has sparked off fresh debates regarding the Fortnite Champion Series and the community has been divided into two halves.

Some members of the Fortnite community have claimed that the top lobbies have this kind of cooperation among themselves. Gamers that get along with each other target enemies while refraining from hitting gamers belonging to the same lobby.

5th (70k$) Solo FNCS

2 point away from 3rd😔 pic.twitter.com/vuOS0Gcubq — K1nzell (@k1nzell) June 26, 2021

One of the members pointed out that professional gamers should refrain from engaging in calls during competitive matches, as it gives the impression that gamers are using unfair means to achieve top ranks.

One of the members brought up a significant issue regarding the accusation. It was pointed out that gamers who like to play the game with sincerity and honesty find it quite difficult to cope up and end up playing what is actually a 5v1 match.

Gamers accused of cheating in FNCS finals (Image via Reddit)

The gamer pointed out that this stands out as an unfair means of winning the coveted event while also killing the spirit of sportsmanship.

Several gamers have raised their voices against the recent accusation. However, numerous members of the community have pointed out another aspect of the ongoing issue.

The Fortnite Champion Series finals event usually lasts a few hours, and it becomes really exhausting for gamers. Therefore, it was pointed out that gamers get on call with each other to keep their minds fresh.

One of the members also pointed out that if the gamers were using any kind of unfair means during the FNCS finals, then the stream wouldn't have been uploaded on the social media sites.

FNCS finals cheating accusation (image via Reddit)

Controversy is yet to end regarding the Fortnite Championship Series All-Stars finals. Epic has taken some bold steps regarding the AussieAntics and NRG Zayt issue. It remains to be seen whether the developers involve themselves in the recent cheating allegations or not.

