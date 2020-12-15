Fortnite professional and FNCS champion Kalvin "KEZ" Dam was banned for cheating in a bizarre turn of events.

Perhaps one of the most controversial suspensions of all time, Epic Games recently cracked down on KEZ for using a softaim bot in the Frosty Frenzy tournament. It was later discovered that he had been banned under the purview of purchasing and using unfair means.

KEZ is a celebrated FNCS champion from Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 1. He was playing with nanolite from Ghost Gaming and Chris "CizLucky" Perez. Unfortunately, his teammates had no clue that KEZ was using a softaim hack throughout the tournament.

Fortnite FNCS champion banned from Frosty Frenzy tournament

Recently, the video of KEZ getting banned went viral, and professional players are criticizing KEZ for his behavior. His teammates are also not out, looking for a replacement even as their match was all but ruined.

I just played 15 hours of pure torture to have all the money refunded and no chance to make any hahahhahahahahhahahahahhahahahah — CizLucky (@CizLucky) December 14, 2020

KEZ and his teammates were locked in for over 15 hours, grinding through the Frosty Frenzy tournament. They accumulated $1.8k during the event, which was not awarded to them because of this incident.

I was so naïve, I didn't even think for a second he was telling the truth pic.twitter.com/QVFvOCrnIm — CizLucky (@CizLucky) December 14, 2020

KEZ was caught and instantly banned by Epic during the tournament. There was no warning issued, neither did KEZ apologize officially. He deactivated his socials right after he got suspended from the lobby.

After the video became public, players and experts started commenting on the matter. A screenshot also revealed that KEZ had purchased the softaim hack quite a while ago.

CizLucky then revealed that he actually received a message from the cheat provider, informing that KEZ had purchased a softaim hack. This was on December 5th, but CizLucky did not pay heed to it.

At that time, no one was ready to believe that a champion could cheat in Fortnite. However, to their dismay, this horrible news comes as a revelation for his teammates.

During Fortnite Champions Series Chapter 2 - Season 1, KEZ had won first prize along with Dominik "UnknownArmy" Green, Ronald "Ronaldo" Mach from NRG, and Avery of Cloud9. Questions will now arise as to whether he cheated during his championship run as well.

At this point, it is impossible to prove that he won the FNCS by cheating. His former teammates have also indicated that they had no idea about KEZ using unfair means during events.

So @The_FortniteGuy really just made a yt vid that would be empty without my dms and he didn’t even mention my @ 🤔🤔🤔, no point in me exposing more T1 players if I don’t get creds — TankedFN aka #1 seller of god aim (@TankedGG) December 14, 2020

In light of recent events, Epic has ensured that a sweeping, permanent ban will be enforced on players caught using third-party software. KEZ might face a permanent ban from Fortnite, which is career-threatening for any professional.

Proof of Kez buying softaim. DM i got Dec 4 but didn't believe at the time pic.twitter.com/fH6AV60mc1 — NRG Beehive (@beehhive) December 14, 2020

Another source reported to NRG Beehive (former Fortnite pro) that KEZ purchased the softaim hack from an organization called TANKEDGG. The PayPal receipt provided with the conversation screenshot proves that the pro bought the hack for $400.

This efficient move from Epic is a step towards establishing a cheat-free competitive Fortnite community. Although the details are unclear, KEZ will hopefully come up with an official statement concerning his ban in the coming weeks.

