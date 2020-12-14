Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 leaks: Planes return confirmed, Winterfest gifts, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is about to get an aerial surprise as planes might return to the island.

Epic Games have already established that they will bringing several items back from previous seasons. Weapons, items, equipments, and even old locations have been re-added to Fortnite.

The primary reason for this is Epic Games realized that fans and players love the older version of Fortnite much more. Thus, bringing these elements from previous seasons to craft this new season is definitely ingenious.

Several leaks suggest that planes are not the only thing returning to Fortnite during the festive season. Rumors on Twitter indicate that the iconic Baller might make a return soon as well, along with a brand new Snowman.

Epic Games might add planes in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Here is haw the planes will look when they return #FoxNew #fortnite pic.twitter.com/1hlKjZRzRN — SparkleLeaks (@SparkleLeaks) December 13, 2020

The last time players got to fly around in planes was back in Chapter 1 - Season 7. There is an uncanny resemblance between Seasons from Chapter 1 and Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, with the Zero Point being the common driving force behind all these similarities.

So if planes are coming back soon in Fortnite. It would make a lot of sense that it would be fit for a snowy environment. I mean planes are perfect in any environment, but planes were last seen since season 7 and that was a winter season. So winter POIs coming soon? 🤔. — KingDoge (@Reptilian_Volt) December 14, 2020

Unlike Season 7, players have also been treated to other vehicles like Cars, Trucks, and Choppers. Old POIs have been remastered to fit the unique narrative of Chapter 2 - Season 5. Mobility on Fortnite island is at an all-time high, and planes might add to that factor.

Thus, it is plausible to expect that planes will be a major part of the meta if Epic Games decide to add them. Concurrently, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has a host of mobility options, and planes would make it easier for players to fly through the storm.

Tactically, planes have a higher HP and are quicker than choppers. It also comes equipped with a machine gun that overheats after excessive usage. Thus, it would take the opponents a considerable amount of time to shoot planes down from the sky.

On the contrary, the Squad mode will become much more challenging with this introduction as players will be keener on taking aerial fights. Planes could usually carry up to four players, and it will be interesting to see if Epic changes that mechanics.

The X-4 Stormwing was the plane introduced back in Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 7. Since then, ramming a plane through opponents' builds damaged the aircraft considerably. Hopefully, this mechanic will also be implemented for the current season.

This season is majorly based on Star Wars, and players have already seen the Mandalorian's plane crash landing on the island. The landmark Razer Crest is where players can see the plane and the Mandalorian guarding its cargo.

Master the art of starfighter combat and you’ll glide your way into victory.



The Vanguard Squadron X-wing Glider in Fortnite is yours when you buy #StarWarsSquadrons - out now on the Epic Games Store!https://t.co/3bHoaYntfZ pic.twitter.com/oO0Gb09WHT — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) October 2, 2020

Thus, it is entirely possible that the planes coming to the game might be customized after Star Wars. For instance, players might get to fly the iconic X-Wing Starfighter from the movies.

Although Luke Skywalker hasn't been added to Fortnite, it will be exciting for players to fly in a Jedi plane. Undoubtedly, this brand new inclusion will be a throwback moment for players and fans alike.

Winterfest is coming to Fortnite Season 5

Winter Fest Leaks:

- Planes will return

- Possible Candy Cane Skin

- Most "winter" items will return (Snow ball launcher , Sneaky Snowman, Presents, etc)

- Map will be covered in snow once again(most likely since some snow and ice files got modified) ❄️

- New Snowman NPC (Thread) — Snowmando (@SnowmandoLeaks) December 12, 2020

However, this is not the only thing coming to Fortnite. Winter is coming, and Epic Games are getting prepared to host their annual festive season event.

Winterfest 2020 is on the horizon, and like every year, Epic Games have major plans to make it interesting for players. Besides the LTMs, XP gifts, and new cosmetics, Epic Games are adding presents to the game as well.

Presents come during the festive seasons in Fortnite, and in the previous Chapter, opening these presents unlocked a Legendary Weapon. Epic Games might alter that dynamic to distribute some new Exotic or Mythic Weapons.

Winterfest 2020 Gift Presents [Possibly] #Fortnite



- Snowmando

- Upcoming Skin (Spotted In the Winterfest Teaser)



Snowmando doesn't have an Item shop Tag



"Cosmetics.Filter.Season.15,Cosmetics.Set.RainyDays" pic.twitter.com/ZlmDn6t4A3 — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) December 11, 2020

A band of new NPCs has joined the game with these Exotic Weapons. Thus it will be exciting to see if these NPCs could give out presents for gold bars. Similarly, it would be great if players get to exchange gifts and presents while they are on Fortnite island.

Hello everyone, it seems like we might get a new Christmas Biom, 2 New Skins which could possibly be NPC’s, and planes are probably comeing back, this is part of the new Leaked Winterfest Trailer Fortnite made for us, goodbye :) pic.twitter.com/aMBpkTgflw — Jellie (@BigJohnnyBean1) December 13, 2020

Subsequently, another new NPC named Snowmando will be introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Therefore, Winterfest 2020 is coming with some innovative surprises to entertain players and fans throughout December.