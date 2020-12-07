Top 5 leaks most likely to come true in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has taken the community by surprise, and Epic Games seem to have much more in store.

Most of the leaks for Season 5 are turning out to come true. For instance, data miners suggested that Kratos will be coming to the game, and Epic Games announced his arrival swiftly.

Similarly, there are several speculations that Fortnite will collaborate with Xbox Series X to bring Master Chief from the Halo franchise to Fortnite Island.

Thanks to a YouTube video by Top5Gaming, a compilation of all these leaks gives a clear picture of the top 5 additions coming to Fortnite this season.

Top 5 leaks which might get included in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

#1 Winterfest 2020

Starting with the most significant leak of the festive season, Fortnite will soon host Winterfest 2020. Winterfest is one of the most popular festive season events.

I was looking through the winterfest files, and found that boogie bombs were added back. Not sure what these are used for. pic.twitter.com/moYpDNkC4C — Boat-Fortnite Dataminer ⛏ (@Boat_Leaks) December 6, 2020

Epic Games did a brilliant job with Fortnitemares during the Halloween season. Thus, it is plausible to expect that Fortnite Winterfest 2020 will be much better than the previous one.

A LOT of Winterfest present sound files were added in season 5.



It’s possible we could be getting presents again this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/D2NQMvGSfC — InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks (@InTheShadeYT) December 6, 2020

Players are expecting that there will be a couple of festive Cash Cups and weekly cups hosted in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Some of the skins leaked for Winterfest include a Christmas tree fishy, Gingerbread Renegade Raider, and Frost Squad outfit.

#2 The Winchester Rifle and new SMG

Epic Games has a habit of teasing major weapons through trailers and images. The trailer for Season 5 featured all the Battle Pass skins.

So the Winchester Rifle was seen in the Trailer. It should be added to the Game soon. pic.twitter.com/bUlukRa1DC — Blaze - Fortnite Leaks & News (@BlazeFNNews) December 4, 2020

The Dragon's Breath Shotgun and the Amban Sniper Rifle were also teased in the trailer. However, there was one weapon that couldn't be identified by players.

Mancake was holding a weapon that no one has seen in Fortnite before. This hints that Epic Games may finally add the Winchester Rifle to Fortnite. Popularly recognized as the "bird hunter" or the one-shot-kill weapon, the Winchester has been a part of several gaming titles.

It will be interesting to see how Epic Games incorporates this iconic weapon in Fortnite. Players are excited to see the DPS, damage, and reload speed on this weapon.

There is also a new SMG that was teased in the trailer. Rhys was carrying a pistol-like weapon, which might be a burst-fire SMG that will be added soon in Fortnite.

#3 New POIs

Besides Colossal Colosseum, Hunter's Haven, Sweaty Stronghold, and Salty Towers, there are several more POIs in the game files. Data miners have discovered that these POIs will be added to Fortnite soon.

New Season, new places. Where are you landing? — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 4, 2020

For instance, Polar Peak, Greasy Grove, Fatal Fields are also present in the Season 5 game files. Hopefully, Epic Games will add them soon to Fortnite Island.

Found all the NPCs in Fortnite. Can I get a fancy pickaxe or something please lol pic.twitter.com/XHfa7fM5Ze — Nick Hunt (@NickHunt7) December 6, 2020

#4 Fortnite World Cup

In light of recent events, Epic Games decided to postpone the Fortnite World Cup. An official statement mentioned that 2021 would feature several Cash cups, Weekly cups, tournaments but no Fortnite World Cup.

We're making some changes to competitive play in 2021. We touch on FNCS, in-person events, and more in our latest update: https://t.co/tYyRQQOdD2 — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) December 4, 2020

The announcement was followed by other game developers postponing major LAN tournaments. Although the Fortnite World Cup will be missed, Epic Games hopes to make sure that the upcoming tournaments and Cash Cups are enough to satisfy the players.

#5 OG weapons are returning to Fortnite

The Launchpad is finally coming back to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Bouncers and Crash Pads were introduced to replace the Launchpad. However, the community kept requesting Epic Games to add the Launchpad again.

The "Slurp bazooka" and "fire extinguisher" are confirmed to be coming this season.



And launchpad's are likely to come back. — Boat-Fortnite Dataminer ⛏ (@Boat_Leaks) December 2, 2020

It seems that Epic Games have heard the requests and responded with a gift for fans. According to several data miners, the Launchpad code is present in the game files.

Likewise, leaks suggest that the Grappler and the Hunting Rifle will make their way to Fortnite again. Hopefully, these weapons and items will come to Season 5, but there is a significant chance that it won't be so soon.

It is only a matter of time before Epic Games adds them in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Thus, players have to wait patiently until these items are introduced.

