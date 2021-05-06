Although the Fortnite community is familiar with the in-game Crew membership that provides players with several monthly benefits, the community's attention has recently turned to the idea that allegedly came first.

Apparently, there was supposed to be an own area / mode for Party Royale members.. 😳 pic.twitter.com/NficVywuYD — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2021

Fortnite Party Royale was designed to be a 'Paid' game-mode, new 'The Club' details emerge

Offering monthly V-Bucks, exclusive character skins, exclusive items, and access to the current Season's battle pass, Fortnite's Crew Membership costs subscribing players only $11.99 USD a month. Predating this official in-game subscription, the thrown-out idea of "The Club" would have offered players one more exclusive in-game benefit.

Fortnite Crew re-imagined! | Decided to create it when I saw the scrapped version of The Club

Likes and RTs appreciated. pic.twitter.com/zQZPDC9fSw — Getrex (@GetrexIntel) May 3, 2021

If The Club had become a real in-game feature of Fortnite, loopers would have been able to enter an exclusive gameplay mode where they would compete for a #1 Victory Royale specifically against other subscribers.

Apparently, there was supposed to be an own area / mode for Party Royale members.. 😳 pic.twitter.com/NficVywuYD — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2021

Perhaps Epic Games decided to eliminate the inclusion of a specific gameplay mode due to the limited player pool that would be available per match if only paying players could enter a specific arena. Of course, there is also the issue of asking players to pay for a game that has been free for players since its launch.

no ones talking about this specific thing but if it included every battle pass how much was the club pic.twitter.com/FgaGHUjxBi — Moon (@moonwymm) May 3, 2021

Though the cost of The Club is not explicitly stated, it would surely cost a bit more than the current Crew membership. Although Fortnite Crew does not include an exclusive game mode in its benefits, it has been well-received by loopers and emulates a standard yet solid example of what a game's membership should be.

Fortnite Crew Members, don't forget to check your locker in the next few days for the May bonus👀 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 1, 2021

The current May benefits for Fortnite Crew subscribers include the new Deimos skin and its variants, alongside the usual battle pass and 1,000 V-Bucks benefits. May members will also receive the first 3 months of Spotify Premium Free for new Spotify members. Though The Club was nixed, Fortnite players are glad that the Crew Membership made the cut.