Although the Fortnite community is familiar with the in-game Crew membership that provides players with several monthly benefits, the community's attention has recently turned to the idea that allegedly came first.
Fortnite Party Royale was designed to be a 'Paid' game-mode, new 'The Club' details emerge
Offering monthly V-Bucks, exclusive character skins, exclusive items, and access to the current Season's battle pass, Fortnite's Crew Membership costs subscribing players only $11.99 USD a month. Predating this official in-game subscription, the thrown-out idea of "The Club" would have offered players one more exclusive in-game benefit.
If The Club had become a real in-game feature of Fortnite, loopers would have been able to enter an exclusive gameplay mode where they would compete for a #1 Victory Royale specifically against other subscribers.
Perhaps Epic Games decided to eliminate the inclusion of a specific gameplay mode due to the limited player pool that would be available per match if only paying players could enter a specific arena. Of course, there is also the issue of asking players to pay for a game that has been free for players since its launch.
Though the cost of The Club is not explicitly stated, it would surely cost a bit more than the current Crew membership. Although Fortnite Crew does not include an exclusive game mode in its benefits, it has been well-received by loopers and emulates a standard yet solid example of what a game's membership should be.
The current May benefits for Fortnite Crew subscribers include the new Deimos skin and its variants, alongside the usual battle pass and 1,000 V-Bucks benefits. May members will also receive the first 3 months of Spotify Premium Free for new Spotify members. Though The Club was nixed, Fortnite players are glad that the Crew Membership made the cut.