Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup 2021: Start Date, How to register, Free rewards, cash prize, and more

Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup 2021 will take place on 16th and 17th June (Image via Twitter)
Francis Banerjee
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 55 min ago

Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup will begin in a few days and gamers are eager to know the details of the event.

The upcoming event is a recent collaboration between Epic and UEFA. The event will kick off on June 16th. Ever since the news surfaced, gamers have been wondering how to participate in the Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup 2021.

This article will reveal the details of the upcoming Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup.

Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup 2021: Everything that needs to be known

Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup 2021 will be available across all seven servers. Gamers can participate irrespective of their Arena Mode rank. The event will be available on June 16th. Loopers can see the Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup in the in-game Compete tab. Gamers can participate in the event when the session goes live on the respective servers.

The prize pool for the Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup 2021 is around $50K USD. The event will be divided into various rounds.

Round 1 will begin on June 16th and will be a three hour session. A maximum of 10 matches will be played. The top 1000 loopers from NA East, NA West, Europe & Brazil will qualify for the following round. The top 500 gamers from Asia, the Middle East & Oceania will go through to the next round.

Round 2 will also be a three hour event and will be held on June 17th. Like the first round, the second round will also have a maximum of ten matches.

The points distribution for the Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup 2021 is given below:

Round One

  • Victory Royale: 42 Points
  • 2nd: 36 Points
  • 3rd: 32 Points
  • 4th: 30 Points
  • 5th: 29 Points
  • 6th: 28 Points
  • 7th: 27 Points
  • 8th: 26 Points
  • 9th: 25 Points
  • 10th: 24 Points
  • 11th: 23 Points
  • 12th: 22 Points
  • 13th: 21 Points
  • 14th: 20 Points
  • 15th: 19 Points
  • 16th: 18 Points
  • 17th: 17 Points
  • 18th: 16 Points
  • 19th: 15 Points
  • 20th: 14 Points
  • 21st: 13 Points
  • 22nd: 12 Points
  • 23rd: 11 Points
  • 24th: 10 Points
  • 25th-29th: 9 Points
  • 30th-34th: 6 Points
  • 35th-39th: 3 Points
  • 40th-44th: 2 Points
  • 45th-50th: 1 Point
  • Each Elimination: 2 Points

Round Two

  • Victory Royale: 42 Points
  • 2nd: 36 Points
  • 3rd: 32 Points
  • 4th: 30 Points
  • 5th: 29 Points
  • 6th: 28 Points
  • 7th: 27 Points
  • 8th: 26 Points
  • 9th: 25 Points
  • 10th: 24 Points
  • 11th: 23 Points
  • 12th: 22 Points
  • 13th: 21 Points
  • 14th: 20 Points
  • 15th: 19 Points
  • 16th: 18 Points
  • 17th: 17 Points
  • 18th: 16 Points
  • 19th: 15 Points
  • 20th: 14 Points
  • 21st: 13 Points
  • 22nd: 12 Points
  • 23rd: 11 Points
  • 24th: 10 Points
  • 25th-29th: 9 Points
  • 30th-34th: 6 Points
  • 35th-39th: 3 Points
  • 40th-44th: 2 Points
  • 45th-50th: 1 Point
  • Each Elimination: 3 Points

The prize pool distribution for Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup for the respective servers is given below:

Europe

  • Rank Prize
  • 1st $10,000
  • 2nd $5,000
  • 3rd $2,500
  • 4th $1,500
  • 5th $1,000
  • 20 Points “Kick it!” In-Game Cosmetic Spray
  • 10 Points “Winner's Cup” In-Game Cosmetic Emoticon

NA East

  • Rank Prize
  • 1st $5,000
  • 2nd $2,500
  • 3rd $1,250
  • 4th $750
  • 5th $500
  • 20 Points “Kick it!” In-Game Cosmetic Spray
  • 10 Points “Winner's Cup” In-Game Cosmetic Emoticon

NA West

  • Rank Prize
  • 1st $2,500
  • 2nd $1,500
  • 3rd $1,000
  • 20 Points “Kick it!” In-Game Cosmetic Spray
  • 10 Points “Winner's Cup” In-Game Cosmetic Emoticon

Brazil

  • Rank Prize
  • 1st $4,000
  • 2nd $2,000
  • 3rd $1,000
  • 4th $500
  • 20 Points “Kick it!” In-Game Cosmetic Spray
  • 10 Points “Winner's Cup” In-Game Cosmetic Emoticon

Asia

  • Rank Prize
  • 1st $1,500
  • 2nd $700
  • 3rd $300
  • 20 Points “Kick it!” In-Game Cosmetic Spray
  • 10 Points “Winner's Cup” In-Game Cosmetic Emoticon

Oceania

  • Rank Prize
  • 1st $1,500
  • 2nd $700
  • 3rd $300
  • 20 Points “Kick it!” In-Game Cosmetic Spray
  • 10 Points “Winner's Cup” In-Game Cosmetic Emoticon

Middle East

  • Rank Prize
  • 1st $1,500
  • 2nd $700
  • 3rd $300
  • 20 Points “Kick it!” In-Game Cosmetic Spray
  • 10 Points “Winner's Cup” In-Game Cosmetic Emoticon

Loopers have the opportunity to earn quite a lot of money from the Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup 2021.

Fortnite Events Updates Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
