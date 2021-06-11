Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup 2021: Start Date, How to register, Free rewards, cash prize, and more

Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup will begin in a few days and gamers are eager to know the details of the event.

The upcoming event is a recent collaboration between Epic and UEFA. The event will kick off on June 16th. Ever since the news surfaced, gamers have been wondering how to participate in the Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup 2021.

This article will reveal the details of the upcoming Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup.

Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup 2021: Everything that needs to be known

Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup 2021 will be available across all seven servers. Gamers can participate irrespective of their Arena Mode rank. The event will be available on June 16th. Loopers can see the Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup in the in-game Compete tab. Gamers can participate in the event when the session goes live on the respective servers.

The Icon Series kicks into full gear with two of soccer’s finest. @HKane and @woodyinho are coming to the Island.



Read to see when these two stars are arriving and get some details on the Fortnite UEFA EURO 2020 Cup where cash prizes are on the line.https://t.co/RkI3SN6yVt — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 9, 2021

The prize pool for the Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup 2021 is around $50K USD. The event will be divided into various rounds.

Round 1 will begin on June 16th and will be a three hour session. A maximum of 10 matches will be played. The top 1000 loopers from NA East, NA West, Europe & Brazil will qualify for the following round. The top 500 gamers from Asia, the Middle East & Oceania will go through to the next round.

Round 2 will also be a three hour event and will be held on June 17th. Like the first round, the second round will also have a maximum of ten matches.

BREAKING: A Fortnite X UEFA collaboration was announced by UEFA today!



An "UEFA EURO 2020" Cup will be playable on June 16 & 17! Players will be able to earn prize money as well as currently unknown In-Game rewards!



(Thanks to @Fortnite_STW for telling me about this!) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 7, 2021

The points distribution for the Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup 2021 is given below:

Round One

Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: 9 Points

30th-34th: 6 Points

35th-39th: 3 Points

40th-44th: 2 Points

45th-50th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 2 Points

Round Two

Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: 9 Points

30th-34th: 6 Points

35th-39th: 3 Points

40th-44th: 2 Points

45th-50th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 3 Points

The prize pool distribution for Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup for the respective servers is given below:

Europe

Rank Prize

1st $10,000

2nd $5,000

3rd $2,500

4th $1,500

5th $1,000

20 Points “Kick it!” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

10 Points “Winner's Cup” In-Game Cosmetic Emoticon

NA East

Rank Prize

1st $5,000

2nd $2,500

3rd $1,250

4th $750

5th $500

20 Points “Kick it!” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

10 Points “Winner's Cup” In-Game Cosmetic Emoticon

NA West

Rank Prize

1st $2,500

2nd $1,500

3rd $1,000

20 Points “Kick it!” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

10 Points “Winner's Cup” In-Game Cosmetic Emoticon

Brazil

Rank Prize

1st $4,000

2nd $2,000

3rd $1,000

4th $500

20 Points “Kick it!” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

10 Points “Winner's Cup” In-Game Cosmetic Emoticon

Asia

Rank Prize

1st $1,500

2nd $700

3rd $300

20 Points “Kick it!” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

10 Points “Winner's Cup” In-Game Cosmetic Emoticon

Oceania

Rank Prize

1st $1,500

2nd $700

3rd $300

20 Points “Kick it!” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

10 Points “Winner's Cup” In-Game Cosmetic Emoticon

Middle East

Rank Prize

1st $1,500

2nd $700

3rd $300

20 Points “Kick it!” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

10 Points “Winner's Cup” In-Game Cosmetic Emoticon

Loopers have the opportunity to earn quite a lot of money from the Fortnite UEFA Euro Cup 2021.

