Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack (Chapter 2 Season 8): Square up emote, Blue Viper glider, and more

The new Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack is making waves around the internet, and the community is absolutely in love with it. Given the game's popularity, it's no surprise that Epic Games offers different exclusive items for its players across platforms.

Nonetheless, cosmetic items don't come for free, and anyone looking to redeem them will have to subscribe to PlayStation Plus if they haven't already done so.

Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack: Details, price, and how to redeem

The Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack is the talk of the town, and for good reason. Currently, the cosmetics that come with the pack are exclusive to PlayStation and can only be used by Fortnite players on that platform.

Coming to the price, depending on whether or not users are already subscribers to PlayStation Plus, it can get pretty pricey. With subscriptions starting at $9.99 a month and scaling to $59.99 for a year, simply subscribing to PlayStation Plus for a cosmetic pack with just three items is not worth the cost.

However, if users are already subscribed to the service, they can go right ahead and redeem the Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack from the home screen for free. There are no hidden or extra charges involved.

As mentioned above, three cosmetic items come with the pack: Glider (Blue Viper), Contrail (Cobalt Cloudbreak), and Emote (Square Up). It's time to discuss them in detail.

1) Blue Viper Glider

Something very unique about the Blue Viper Glider is that it measures the altitude of players while in the air. Although it's not 100% accurate and the practical uses are minimal, it's a nice feature to have all the same.

2) Cobalt Cloudbreak Contrail

The Cobalt Cloudbreak Contrail is a lovely-looking contrail for players who love blue. It's minimalistic in design and looks brilliant while free-falling against the white clouds in the background.

3) Square Up Emote

Last but not least, perhaps the best cosmetic item in the Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack is undoubtedly the Square Up Emote. It's traversal in nature, so players can play a nice game of hopscotch while moving about.

Note: This article contains the writer's opinions regarding price versus value of the cosmetics items.

