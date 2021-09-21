×
Create
Notifications

Where to emote in front of Shady Doggo Graffiti in Fortnite Season 8 (Balenciaga Quests)

,Players can find the Shady Doggo graffiti at Sweaty Sands along with Retail Row and Steamy Stacks (Image via Epic Games)
Players can find the Shady Doggo graffiti at Sweaty Sands along with Retail Row and Steamy Stacks (Image via Epic Games)
Michael A Daugherty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 21, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Feature

A new line of quests for Fortnite's Season 8 has players scattering across the map to emote in front of a graffiti that pictures the Shady Doggo. After completing the first leg of the quest chain (collect Triple S Sneakers), they'll need to hunt for these graffiti spots in different locations.

The graffiti is a bit difficult to find, and plenty of players might also be lurking nearby for the same objective, so be careful. To help Fortnite players land in the correct location, here's a quick guide with detailed instructions about the Balenciaga Quests.

Fortnite: Shady Doggo locations for the Balenciaga Quest

Sweaty Sands

NOW LIVE: [#Fortnite Ch.2 Season 8 Balenciaga Challenge/Quest Guide]
Challenges: 2

Rewards:
- Knight Looks
- Fashion Doggo

Currently, it appears the Steamy Stacks Doggo Graffiti doesn't spawn!
Thanks to @JayKeyFN for helping to look for them! https://t.co/vA8bdCa3hF

One of the Shady Doggo spots sits on the left edge of Believer Beach. Head to the 24H gas station where an RV is parked close to a pump, with other vehicles nearby. In the front section, look between the payphone and vending machine to spot the Triple Shady Doggo graffiti on the wall.

Simply pull out any emote to complete the quest.

Retail Row

fortnite x balenciaga
shady doggo

#Fortnite #FortniteArt #balenciaga https://t.co/1XjL0zRJU0

Retail Row is another location for Fortnite players who wish to complete the Balenciaga Quest. The northeastern building that resembles a grocery store houses a Shady Doggo graffiti spot. Look at the back of the building where other graffiti art has been displayed. Players will find them to the right of the vent system.

Similar to the first one, emote in front of the graffiti to complete the quest.

Steamy Stacks

Also Read

Inside the northern reactor at Steamy Stacks, players need to look down the walkway that is pointed south. At the end of the walkway, the Shady Doggo graffiti is painted on one of the support foundations that hold up the reactor's outer shell. For some reason, Fortnite players deem this location as bugged, so traveling to Sweaty Sands or Retail Row may be a better option.

Like the previous 2 locations, emote in front of the graffiti to earn the quest rewards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी