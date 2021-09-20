How to get free Balenciaga Spray in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite just announced one of their most ambitious collaborations yet. Fortnite x Balenciaga is set to debut tomorrow, September 21, at about 10 AM EST. It will last until September 28. There will be four new Fortnite outfits, four new backblings, and a pickaxe, glider, wrap and emote available for players.

Additionally, Shady Doggo will give two quests during that time that players can complete to unlock two free sprays. Here's how to do that in Fortnite.

How to unlock free sprays in Fortnite x Balenciaga

According to Epic Games' official blog,

From 10 AM ET on September 21 to 10 AM ET on September 28, Shady Doggo has two Quests for you. Pull off the perfect pose against graffiti and fetch him new Triple S sneakers to unlock the free Fashion Doggo Spray and Knight Looks Spray!

The two free sprays that players can unlock with challenges (Image via Epic Games)

While the official descriptions may seem vague, these challenges are pretty easy to complete.

Emote in front of Shady Doggo graffiti at Retail Row, Believer Beach, or Steamy Stacks

Collect Triple S sneakers in the Strange Times Featured Hub

Emoting in front of the graffiti will be easy once players find it, which will also be easy since there are three POIs that players can find it at. Believer Beach, Steamy Stacks, and Retail Row all have appropriate graffiti. Additionally, the "perfect pose" referenced in the description refers to any emote, not a specific one.

Triple S sneakers can be collected in the Strange Times Featured Hub. That hub will allow players to hang out with other fashionable players, change their looks with Changing Booths and add Balenciaga Fit Outfits to their Fortnite inventory. It will be modeled after actual Balenciaga stores.

Once 40 of the sneakers are collected, players will complete that challenge and receive rewards: the Fashion Doggo spray and the Knight Looks spray. These are the only free rewards from this event. This event will go live in a little less than 24 hours.

