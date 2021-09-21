Fortnite Balenciaga challenges: Start date, free rewards, skins, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is only a week old and Epic Games is already dropping crazy collaborations. The latest comes with esteemed Paris fashion house Balenciaga. Inspired by the fashion studio, Fortnite has launched four sets of outfits that players can purchase from the Item Shop.

Fortnite @FortniteGame It’s time for a little closet refresh.



With all that is happening on Fortnite island, things are looking up for Fortnite players seeking an adventure. There is a lot to be done and witnessed as Kevin the Cube, and Queen Cube take over the island with miniature cubes.

The Balenciaga collaboration has added more challenges to the list, and F2P players will not want to let these rewards slide.

Fortnite x Balenciaga details

Most of the Balenciaga skins that have been added to the game are purchasable. The items have been added to the Item Shop, and players can acquire them by exchanging V-Bucks.

However, there are some rewards that players can acquire for free. Two different quests need to be completed to unlock these rewards in Fortnite. They are:

Emote in front of Shady Doggo graffiti at Retail Row, Sweaty Sands, or Steamy Stacks (1)

Collect Triple S sneakers in the Strange Times Featured Hub (4)

Complete two simple challenges to unlock the sprays in Fortnite Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

The rewards are not overwhelming, but they are free. By completing the first quest, Fortnite players will get the Fashion Doggo spray. The second one will reward the players with Knight Looks spray. Unfortunately, players will not receive any Season 8 XP after completing these challenges.

The above quests are available for a limited time, and players will only have seven days to complete them. From 10:00 AM ET on September 21 to 10:00 AM ET on September 28, the quests from Shady Doggo will be live.

