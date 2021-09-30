Fortnite PlayStation Cup (2021): Start date, how to participate, rewards, and more

Epic Games recently released an official statement regarding the Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2021.

Fortnite tournaments and competitive events are quite popular among gamers as they provide a platform to showcase their talents and make some money.

The recent announcement regarding the Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2021 will surely entice gamers to participate in the event. Here's everything players need to know about the tournament including sign-ups, prize pools and more.

Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2021: All information gamers need to know about

Start date and how to participate

PlayStation players get ready! We're bringing two PlayStation only cups to Fortnite with a $113,400 prize pool for each cup, and it starts on October 2.



The Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2021, as the name suggests, is exclusively available for gamers with a PS4 and PS5. No other platforms will be partaking in the aforementioned competition.

The Fortnite PlayStation Cup will be held twice, first on October 2, and again on November 11. However, Epic Games may change the dates in case of unavoidable circumstances

The tournament is a Solo competition and gamers will be given two rounds to prove their mettle. The first round will be held for 3 hours and participants can play a maximum of 10 games in this duration.

The top 100 players from each region will proceed to the next round. In the second round, participants will have 6 matches to make their mark and the top performing players will be eligible to receive exclusive rewards.

It should be noted that players who have reached at least account level 30 are eligible to participate in this event.

Prize pool and reward list

The Fortnite PlayStation Cup starting October 2, 2021, is exclusively available for PS4 and PS5 players only.



These kinds of competitions usually boast a decent prize pool for the average gamer. The Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2021 is no exception and it has a total of $113,400 on the line for each cup.

Even though the rules and regulations are the same across all regions, the prize pool varies considerably.

The detailed prize pool for EU, NA East, NA West, and Brazil is given below:

1st- $1,200

2nd- $1,100

3rd- $1,000

4th- $800

5th- $725

6th- $600

7th- $550

8th- $500

9th- $450

10th - 25th- $400

26th - 50th- $300

51st - 64th- $200

The detailed prize pool for Oceania, Middle East, and Asia is given below:

1st- $650

2nd- $600

3rd- $550

4th- $500

5th- $450

6th- $400

7th- $350

8th - 9th- $300

10th - 20th- $200

It should be noted that gamers from Japan are not eligible to participate in the Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2021.

Points distribution

The points distribution for the upcoming Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2021 is given below:

Victory Royale: 30 points

2nd: 25 points

3rd: 22 points

4th: 20 points

5th: 19 points

6th: 17 points

7th: 16 points

8th: 15 points

9th: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th - 15th: 11 points

16th - 20th: 9 points

21st - 25th: 7 points

26th - 30th: 5 points

31st - 35th: 4 points

36th - 40th: 3 points

41st - 50th: 2 points

51st - 75th: 1 point

Each elimination in Round 1 of the event will reward gamers with 1 point. However, each elimination in Round 2 will reward gamers with 2 points. Tournaments like these are the perfect way for skilled players to get their name out there and make some money along the way.

