Fortnite PlayStation Cup (2021): Start date, how to participate, rewards, and more

Epic Games recently released an official statement regarding the Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2021.
Fortnite tournaments and competitive events are quite popular among gamers as they provide a platform to showcase their talents and make some money.
The recent announcement regarding the Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2021 will surely entice gamers to participate in the event. Here's everything players need to know about the tournament including sign-ups, prize pools and more.
Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2021: All information gamers need to know about
Start date and how to participate
The Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2021, as the name suggests, is exclusively available for gamers with a PS4 and PS5. No other platforms will be partaking in the aforementioned competition.
The Fortnite PlayStation Cup will be held twice, first on October 2, and again on November 11. However, Epic Games may change the dates in case of unavoidable circumstances
The tournament is a Solo competition and gamers will be given two rounds to prove their mettle. The first round will be held for 3 hours and participants can play a maximum of 10 games in this duration.
The top 100 players from each region will proceed to the next round. In the second round, participants will have 6 matches to make their mark and the top performing players will be eligible to receive exclusive rewards.
It should be noted that players who have reached at least account level 30 are eligible to participate in this event.
Prize pool and reward list
These kinds of competitions usually boast a decent prize pool for the average gamer. The Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2021 is no exception and it has a total of $113,400 on the line for each cup.
Even though the rules and regulations are the same across all regions, the prize pool varies considerably.
The detailed prize pool for EU, NA East, NA West, and Brazil is given below:
- 1st- $1,200
- 2nd- $1,100
- 3rd- $1,000
- 4th- $800
- 5th- $725
- 6th- $600
- 7th- $550
- 8th- $500
- 9th- $450
- 10th - 25th- $400
- 26th - 50th- $300
- 51st - 64th- $200
The detailed prize pool for Oceania, Middle East, and Asia is given below:
- 1st- $650
- 2nd- $600
- 3rd- $550
- 4th- $500
- 5th- $450
- 6th- $400
- 7th- $350
- 8th - 9th- $300
- 10th - 20th- $200
It should be noted that gamers from Japan are not eligible to participate in the Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2021.
Points distribution
The points distribution for the upcoming Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2021 is given below:
- Victory Royale: 30 points
- 2nd: 25 points
- 3rd: 22 points
- 4th: 20 points
- 5th: 19 points
- 6th: 17 points
- 7th: 16 points
- 8th: 15 points
- 9th: 14 points
- 10th: 13 points
- 11th - 15th: 11 points
- 16th - 20th: 9 points
- 21st - 25th: 7 points
- 26th - 30th: 5 points
- 31st - 35th: 4 points
- 36th - 40th: 3 points
- 41st - 50th: 2 points
- 51st - 75th: 1 point
Each elimination in Round 1 of the event will reward gamers with 1 point. However, each elimination in Round 2 will reward gamers with 2 points. Tournaments like these are the perfect way for skilled players to get their name out there and make some money along the way.