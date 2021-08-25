Fortnite Galaxy Cup 2.0: Start date, free rewards, how to participate and more

Another tournament is gracing the Fortnite competitive scene. Following the conclusion of the J Balvin Cup, certain players will soon be able to participate in another tournament: the Galaxy Cup 2.0.

The Galaxy Cup 2.0 will commence on August 29 and members of each region will win rewards, but there are other rewards available as well. Here's everything on the latest tournament in Fortnite.

Details on the Galaxy Cup 2.0 in Fortnite

Unlike the recent string of cups in Fortnite including Cammy, Gamora, J Balvin and Wonder Woman, the Galaxy Cup 2.0 will be exclusive to certain players. Eligible Android devices will be able to drop in and compete for a chance to win some rare cosmetics early.

The Galaxy Grappler outfit, Hands of the Galaxy back bling (reactive) and the Vortextual Wrap can be won by top players in each region. The Llamalaxy Spray will be available to all players who surpass 20 points in the tournament. This tournament is also a bit unprecedented.

According to Epic Games,

"Galaxy Cup 2.0 will be a Solo competition and the first-ever Arsenal LTM Fortnite tournament! We selected this mode due its tight match length and popularity in the mobile community."

The official Epic Games blog also said,

"In Arsenal, all players start with the same powerful weapon, and eliminating a player grants a weapon of slightly lesser power. The first to make it through every weapon, from best to worst, earns the Victory Royale! For this Cup, a Victory Royale rewards you seven points and each elimination rewards you one point. You also get a point for playing in each match."

The Galaxy Cup 2 will be a Solo Arsenal LTM tournament!



Reason: "We selected this mode due its tight match length and popularity in the mobile community." pic.twitter.com/lJVuVPEZLR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 25, 2021

Other tournaments have been duos or trios and have been standard battle royale, but not this time. The Android exclusive cup will be a first in many categories. The scoring will determine which players in each region unlock the rewards.

Scoring details for players to unlock the cosmetic rewards from the Galaxy Cup 2.0. Image via Epic Games

Players who can download Fortnite on their Android devices can participate in up to 25 matches in the standard three-hour window. The tournament rewards will be available in the Item Shop at a later date for those who can't or don't unlock them.

Note from Epic: "The Galaxy Grappler Outfit, Hands of the Galaxy Back Bling, and Vortextual Wrap will be available in the Item Shop at a later date." — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 25, 2021

