Fortnite J Balvin Cup: Tournament start date, how to register, rewards and more

Another cup is making its way into Fortnite, and like previous cups, players will have the opportunity to unlock unique rewards and attempt to place their name on the leaderboards. J Balvin's skin will be the main prize for Fortnite players who perform well enough and are able to land themselves in the top ring of the scoreboard.

Other cups in Fortnite, like the Thanos Cup, Gamora Cup and Deathstroke Cup, had brought featured characters to life and attracted fans from all places to join the game. Players should dive in soon to participate in the J Balvin Cup and earn a chance to get his Icon Series skin.

J Balvin Cup will add the Latino popstar into Fortnite's Icon Series skins through a competitive tournament

The J Balvin Cup will promptly start on August 24, and players should gear up and climb the leaderboards. Fortnite players will need to find a duo partner for this cup as it is for duos only, similar to the last few cups that have been a part of the game.

Head to the Competitive tab in the main menu to enter the J Balvin Cup and compete for its rewards.

Successful players that place high on the leaderboards will earn the J Balvin outfit along with his cosmetic set that includes his Back Bling and harvesting tool. All of these rewards can be obtained by simply scoring enough points in the matches to soar above other competitors.

Points are earned through takedowns and placement as always, with placement yielding many more points. Finishing first in a match will gift 42 to points to a team, while a takedown only earns a single point.

The Fortnite J Balvin Cup allows players to partake in a maximum of 10 games to accumulate enough points necessary for the exclusive Icon Series skin. Players who don't score high enough need not worry, as the J Balvin skin will enter the Fortnite in-game shop on August 26.

