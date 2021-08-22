Twitter reacts as J Balvin Fortnite skin is officially teased

A new Fortnite leak popped up across Twitter today that entails the arrival of José Álvaro Osorio Balvín, better known as J Balvin, a Colombian music star who's been soaring through the popularity charts for years.

Fortnite is quickly becoming a home for many music artists like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande, who made her appearance in the Rift Tour live concert a while ago.

J Balvin will likely be inducted into Fortnite's Icon Series skin pool to join Lebron James, Harry Kane, and others. Since his minor involvement back in Fall of 2020, fans wanted his skin to arrive, and now that Epic Games has released a quick peek, they're storming social media in excitement.

J Balvin's Fortnite skin blows up Twitter via eager fans waiting for its release

The Fortnite Tweet below sparked a great deal of commotion across the fanbase for Epic Games' Battle Royale experience.

Most of the commentators on Twitter are expressing joy for J Balvin's skin coming earlier than expected. Still some fans are supporting the other side of the coin and showing their disapproval.

J Balvin caught the attention of many Fortnite players last year during his miniature appearance, and now that his skin will officially be a part of the game, his fans are raving about him joining the game.

Excited gamers are expressing their love and appreciation towards Epic Games for finally bringing him to life.

OMG THANK YOU @FortniteGame FOR GIVING ME THE J BALVIN SKIN EARLY I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!! 🥺🙏 pic.twitter.com/HmxX0Hodim — Mr. Misty🏳️‍🌈 (@MrMisty11) August 18, 2021

Since Balvin was expected to be released as a skin back in late October of 2020, fans have had to wait almost a year for this moment. Their patience appears to have paid off, fueling much of the hype surrounding the leak.

J BALVIN MY MAN IN FORTNITE NO WAY — Puffs✨ (@PuffsL_) August 18, 2021

On the other hand, some Fortnite players have felt no hesitation in displaying their opposing views, stating how J Balvin's skin is subpar compared to others in the making, like Naruto.

j balvin ? cringe

give-me naruto — Gui Lord (@GuiLord14) August 22, 2021

Some of the backlash that Fortnite is receiving from J Balvin's skin may be due to the popstar's involvement and support of the LGBTQ+ community. Other reasons may include players thinking he has nothing to do with the current events of the game.

Bro they should’ve added lil uzi, since they are making this season like season 5 with these ongoing collabs and what does j Balvin has to do with anything this seasob — kayz !!🦋🤟🏾 (@luigikid2017) August 22, 2021

And then, of course, others are getting tired of the collaborations as they come with such little time in-between.

They need to stop it's getting old quick — Genesis Rhapsodos (@Miragedzero) August 22, 2021

Another star is about to enter Fortnite and give players yet another cosmetic skin to try out, and as expected, both sides are taking to social media to place their support or unhappiness.

Edited by R. Elahi