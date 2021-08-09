What does the 'Memories' part of Ariana Grande's Live event meant in Fortnite?

Fortnite Season 7's latest event, the Rift Tour, has concluded. The event featured one of the top pop stars on the planet: Ariana Grande. The players enjoyed the event and Ariana's presence in the game.

Ariana Grande has joined the ranks of Travis Scott and Marshmellow, who previously had their live concerts in Fortnite. Apart from Ariana, one other thing that caught the players' eyes was the moment of togetherness (where player picked other up). Memories part of the Ariana Grande Live event was special as it opened up a whole new dimension and acted as a bridge for what was to follow.

However, what does the 'Memories' part of the Ariana Grande Live event mean in Fortnite?

Fortnite Season 7: Moment of Togetherness and its meaning

After slaughtering the Storm King, players are sucked into a vortex created by the demolition of the giant beast. The screen turns black, and suddenly players find themselves on their knees. A helping hand emerges and pulls the players up. A yellow orb of light ascends upwards, and players are then directed to lift another downed NPC.

In the background, several others are lifting each other, and Ariana's powerful and earthly voice begins to emerge. Several players have been trying to grasp the significance of this part in the Rift Tour event. According to a person on Twitter named Purex, it was a way of Fortnite paying eulogy to all the people who lost their lives in an Ariana Grande concert bombing. You can check the tweet below.

"A Helping Hand✨"



This was hands down my favorite part of the event💛 It was so cool to see Fortnite paying tribute to all the people who lost their lives at an Ariana Grande concert bombing. I hope you guys enjoy this piece I made♥️



Likes and retweets are appreciated💜 pic.twitter.com/zVMl2sHLEg — Purex✨ (@PurexGFX) August 8, 2021

However, this is not the case. Tim Elek, the Live Events Art Director as well as the FX Art Director for Fortnite, clarified the issue and shared the real meaning. According to him, it was not a tribute to the concert bombing but is supposed to be Fortnite's way of presenting support throughout the hard times people went through during quarantine. Check out his tweet below.

Dynamic Range: A major goal for Rift Tour was to achieve a sentimental moment. An expression of support, during trying times, in a way only Fortnite can. Take a moment to help each other, and elevate one another. #RiftTour pic.twitter.com/woMrNRRNad — Tim Elek (@MrElek) August 7, 2021

Ok so apparently this wasn't a tribute to the bombings. I thought it was cuz the song that was playing right after was. I am sorry if I actually offended anyone. So pls stop commenting about it — Purex✨ (@PurexGFX) August 8, 2021

Later, the Twitter user himself confirmed that he had misinterpreted the situation and was sorry if he had offended anyone in the process.

