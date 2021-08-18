Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Will Smith and J Balvin Icon Series skin, Moss Legends bundle, Bim Bam Toi emote, and more

Fortnite's most well known leaker HYPEX went into overdrive a few hours ago and uploaded a plethora of leaks to his Twitter account. While this is not uncommon, the leaks showcased some new Icon Series skins, emotes, and an upcoming cosmetic bundle.

It goes without saying that Epic Games is ramping up their collaborations, and things are only going to get crazier from here on out. With only 25 days remaining for the new season, loopers can only imagine what the developers have in store for them in Fortnite Season 8.

The Shwifty emote is a two person emote!pic.twitter.com/z33q9Fm3Z2 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 18, 2021

Fortnite leaks get Schwifty as Will Smith dances to Bim Bam Toi

1) Will Smith and J Balvin Icon Series skin

In an absolute stunner that came out of the blue, legendary actor Will Smith will be joining Fortnite as an Icon Series skin. According to many fans and content creators, the skin seems to be designed around the appearance of his character from the movie 'Bad Boys'.

It goes without saying that once the skin goes live, this will indeed become one of the most sought after Icon Series skins in-game, owing to the actor's popularity in the world of action packed movies.

In addition to Epic Games adding more pop culture icons to the game, the Colombian singer José Álvaro Osorio Balvín, better known as J. Balvin, will also be getting his very own Icon Series skin in-game as well.

Both Will Smith and J. Balvin will more than likely come with their own Pickaxe, Backbling, and emote as well. However, it's too soon to speculate on the matter, as no official announcement has been made yet by the developers.

Since this was leaked already, Upcoming J Balvin Skin! (thanks to @Not0fficer for the help) pic.twitter.com/0upl5pHoJp — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

2) Moss Legends bundle

It would seem that the moss theme caught on well in Fortnite, and according to HYPEX, fans could see a full fledged bundle being released next season. It will feature popular skins from the game alongside Pickaxes and Backblings.

Much like the Agent Stones backbling, which could be obtained by purchasing the Snakes & Stones Challenge Pack, players may have to spend real money instead of V-Bucks to purchase the upcoming bundle. While it's too soon to predict anything, the bundle may come with a set of challenges as well that players can complete for V-Bucks.

Woah like the Agent Stones backbling as a skin set? pic.twitter.com/qjzxMuySfA — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 17, 2021

3) Bim Bam Toi

The Bim Bam Toi Icon Series emote was first brought to light by resident leaker ShiinaBR about a week ago. However, since the news came from a French website and not from dataminers, the information could not be confirmed.

A few hours ago HYPEX not only confirmed the news, but even showcased the emote in-game while wearing the Will Smith skin. According to most leakers, the song Bim Bam Toi was probably chosen due to its popularity on French TikTok.

UPCOMING "Bim Bam toi" French Emote by Carla! (thanks to @Not0fficer for the help again)



Muted the rest because the song is copyrighted! pic.twitter.com/OH3XaXLscy — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

