Fortnite: Everything you need to know before Chapter 2 Season 8 starts

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is on its way, and Season 7 is slowly winding down on the Island.

The Alien invasion is still in full force, but will it continue into the next season? Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will surely bring something new to the battle royale, but it could easily keep some things the same.

Make sure you put in all the time you can for Chapter 2 Season 7 now before it's over and the new season starts. There is still plenty to do before the transition takes place.

What you need to know before the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

When does the current Fortnite season end?

This is the biggest question. When exactly does the transition of seasons take place? Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is scheduled to end on September 12, if the Battle Pass countdown is any indication.

This means that the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will either be that day or shortly after. Expect it to begin on September 13, 2021, but don't be shocked if Season 7 gets extended.

What is there left to do in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?

You can still grind out the Battle Pass to ensure all of its items have been unlocked. If you haven't completed the weekly challenges, that is where you should start.

Also, there are Alien Artifacts to locate in Fortnite. These can be used to customize a skin obtained in the Battle Pass. Those are the two main things you should want to finish before Season 7 is over.

Potential crossovers and happenings in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

All leaks should be taken with a grain of salt and truly not believed until Epic Games officially announces them for Fortnite. Still, it is hard not to get excited when the leaks come from a source who is usually correct.

A massive leak dump on the FortniteLeaks subreddit touched on everything from a Naruto crossover, new monsters in a Stranger Things type Upside Down area known as the Sideways, and even the return of Kevin the Cube.

The story going into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Zero Point still plays a huge part in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. It looks like it will continue into Season 8. With the Aliens, superheroes, and more still on the Island, players expect some answers in the next season.

Season 8 may see the downfall of the Aliens at the hands of these various heroes, but many have a feeling that the Zero Point saga is truly only just beginning. Expect some more craziness.

