New Fortnite XP glitch giving players up to 1 million XP per hour: Step-by-step guide

Leveling up in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is extremely easy, given how many XP glitches exist in the game. Previously, several glitches have granted players hundreds of thousands of XP in an instant. However, players have discovered a new glitch that grants up to a million XP per game.

The glitch can be exploited via doing Ember's questline. Even after completing the NPC's punchcard, players can still access the quests and gain XP. Naturally, players can complete these quests multiple times and gain a massive amount of XP.

How to gain up to a million XP in Fortnite

Players can complete several challenges from Ember's questline in Fortnite in quick succession. This allows them to earn a huge amount of XP within a few minutes. Players can repeat the following steps in every game to earn up to a million XP:

Go over to Ember in Fortnite and accept her challenge. Pick up fireflies from the mountain around her. Get in the car next to her or the one that spawns down the road. Drive to the broken house in Craggy Cliffs. Destroy the fireplace in the broken house at Craggy Cliffs. Use the firefly jars to set the houses in Craggy Cliffs on fire and destroy them. Damage the vehicle you used to reach Craggy till it starts smoking and emote next to it.

Once players complete the steps above, exit to the lobby. Check that the XP for all these challenges has been credited to level progression.

How can players earn the maximum amount of XP from this Fortnite glitch?

The amount of XP gained by players differs in the game mode. Players get the least amount of XP if they complete the quests in Solo mode while earning a much higher XP in Squads.

Solo- 237,000XP

Duo- 474,000XP

Trio- 711,000XP

Squads- 948,000XP

Note that this is the approximate amount of XP players can earn every hour by repeating the set of glitched challenges. The amount of XP will depend on the number of times players exploit this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 glitch.

