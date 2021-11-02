Where to find Ember in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite v18.30.1 has been released and all the new content coming to the game will be live very soon. That includes the Icy Grappler and Combat Pistol as well as two brand new NPCs. Ember is one of those new NPCs that is landing on the island and bringing a brand new questline with her.

Ember, who debuted in the Chapter 1 Season 8 Battle Pass (tier 71), will be making her NPC debut and brings the latest questline and an opportunity for Fortnite players to continue leveling up. Players will need to find her to accept the questline, so here's how to do that.

How to find Ember in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Ember can be found to the west of the orchard, a landmark introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1. The orchard is located to the northeast of Corny Crops. The orchard was a popular area for the challenge where Fortnite players had to eat one apple and one banana.

Once players are there, they can head west and climb the hill and Ember will be waiting there to offer them new quests. The hill she is waiting on has been corrupted by the cubes that are now at the Convergence. The familiar chat icon will also appear once players get close enough to Ember. Fortnite players can talk to Ember and select her questline to add it to their punchcards.

Once they've found and accepted Ember's questline, the following quests will become available, which will award a ton of Chapter 2 Season 8 XP:

Destroy a fireplace at Lazy Lake, Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hedges or Pleasant Park

Set structures on fire (10)

Emote within 5m of a vehicle that's smoking

Ignite an opponent with a firefly jar

Heal from a campfire (15 health)

Ember's challenges are, fittingly, all fire-related. Ember and her quests are now live and players can go find her, get her questline and even buy the items she sells.

