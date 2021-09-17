Where is the Orchard in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

The Orchard in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is a landmark that contains bottles of Pumpkin Orange. They are required to unlock new styles for the Toona Fish skin that has arrived with the Season Battle Pass.
As the name suggests, The Orchard consists of a farmer's market and several farm installations. The developers initially added the landmark in Chapter 2, Season 1.
Here's a quick guide for players to reach The Orchard in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and unlock exciting new styles for the Toona Fish skin.
Location of The Orchard on Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map
In Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8, players head towards the North from Corny Crops to reach The Orchard. It is located between Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks.
Here's the location marked on the map:
It is worth noting that players must unlock Toona Fish from the Battle Pass first to collect the bottles. Without doing so, the bottles won't spawn in the specified landmarks.
Where to find bottles of Pumpkin Orange in The Orchard
The Pumpkin Orange style for the Toona Fish skin is arguably one of the most attractive designs available. Hence, players must try collecting color bottles from The Orchard.
In total, there are three Pumpkin Orange bottles in The Orchard.
Two bottles are located on the field carts in the area:
The final bottle can be found in one of the farm installations:
The Orchard landmark has a long history, admired by veterans. From the alien invasion in Season 7 to the Primal outbreak in Season 6, it has survived many events in Fortnite.
Alongside collecting color bottles, Fortnite players can complete Character Punchcards in Chapter 2, Season 8, to gain XP and Gold Bars. All in all, the latest season has received positive reviews from players around the world, and the lack of map changes has been the only prominent issue so far.