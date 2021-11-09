Will the Fortnite World Cup return in 2022? Here is what we know so far

Fans wondering when the Fortnite World Cup might return again could have to wait some more before Epic Games resumes any in-person gaming events. Although Epic has yet to announce another World Cup, a recent leak gives players a fair idea about the possibility of a Fortnite WC being conducted in the second half of 2022.

Bugha created history when he won the Fortnite World Cup back in July 2019. Fortunately for him, no one has since been able to take his crown. That's because Epic Games has held off on hosting any in-person events since the last World Cup due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Epic Games might hold Fortnite World Cup in the second half of 2022

As the situation all around the world begins to stabilize, gaming tournaments have started returning to their former glory. CS: GO recently concluded a LAN Major in Stockholm as Na'Vi took home the crown. With other games holding major in-person tournaments, players and organizations have been requesting Epic to do the same and hold a Fortnite World Cup in 2022.

Read below: We are sad to announce that ‘Midwest Open Circuit’ LAN event has been cancelled. Read below: https://t.co/YYGZDeCiwS

Unfortunately, Epic Games prefers to wait it out some more before holding LAN events. It had previously stated that it would prefer to hold off until the global situation stabilizes. However, based on the clarification provided to a local tournament organizer, Epic has finally revealed the exact time frame by when players can expect Fortnite LAN events to return.

"They [Epic Games] do not plan to allow in-person events until Q2 2022, or when the global impact from COVID-19 has diminished."

From that statement, it is clear that players cannot expect a major event in the first half of 2022. However, if the situation remains stable by then, players can expect Fortnite World Cup 2022 to take place in the second half of the year.

A LAN event like this is something I think is really missing from the competitive side of the game. Let's hope it will be possible next year! As 2022 slowly approaches, I hope that circumstances make it possible for there to finally be another Fortnite World Cup! 🔥A LAN event like this is something I think is really missing from the competitive side of the game. Let's hope it will be possible next year! https://t.co/3lHCeBXIqq

Epic Games denies permission to hold any in-person Fortnite events

Not only is Fortnite going to make players wait until the second half of 2022 for a World Cup, but players might also not get a chance to play any in-person events until then. Iowa Esports had to cancel their tournament since Epic Games denied them permission to use their title for an in-person event.

Given the fact that the last World Cup had a total prize pool worth $30 million, there has been a massive hole created by its absence in competitive tournaments. However, should the Fortnite World Cup go ahead in 2022, it could have an even bigger prize pool than the previous edition.

