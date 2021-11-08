As S1mple lifts CS: GO PGL major trophy, Valorant fans want Navi star to finally switch games

Aleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev finally won his first PGL Major with Natus Vincere (NAVI) last night. They beat G2 Esports in the Grand Final and took the best-of-three series 2-0. With this victory, s1mple finally fulfilled his dream of winning a PGL Major.

However, fans now want the Ukrainian professional to switch to Valorant. He previously said that he might shift to Riot Games' shooter once he adds a PGL Major to his trophy cabinet. As the pro has fulfilled his dream, fans are excited to see him competing in the new shooter.

S1mple had revealed his wish to switch to Valorant

The 24-year-old is one of the best players in the history of CS: GO. His aggressive playstyle, excellent game sense, and skillful AWP displays have helped his team come out top against various opponents.

The CS: GO legend often plays Valorant in his livestreams and once revealed his wish to shift to Riot's shooter after winning a PGL Major. The Kyiv native finally won the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 after NAVI beat G2 Esports in the Grand Finals.

After his success in the recently concluded PGL Major, fans are excited to see him competing in Valorant. Many think it is high time he shifts to this new game and challenges the other stars in Valorant esports from 2022.

WestJett @westjett1 S1MPLE!!! LFG now back to Valorant S1MPLE!!! LFG now back to Valorant

rasp 🎅🏻👉🏻👈🏻 @a_r4spberry First CSGO event I watch and s1mple finally doesn’t lose in finals, I’m the difference maker, and I made this sacrifice for the greater good: to get s1mple onto the better game, Valorant First CSGO event I watch and s1mple finally doesn’t lose in finals, I’m the difference maker, and I made this sacrifice for the greater good: to get s1mple onto the better game, Valorant https://t.co/2byAI3xOFU

SSG Max 🇭🇰 @byMaxC S1mple can finally start playing Valorant, now that he's won a CS major S1mple can finally start playing Valorant, now that he's won a CS major

XL Moe40 @Moe40 S1mple completed CSGO, now he's coming to Valorant, its over.🐐 S1mple completed CSGO, now he's coming to Valorant, its over.🐐

Gunz @Gunzeuw congratulations on winning the major s1mple, you have now unlocked valorant congratulations on winning the major s1mple, you have now unlocked valorant

FG HighZ @justhighz Here we are NAVI finally won Major for the first time



and s1mple can play VALORANT!!!!!



history of navi entered major



2016: SK Gaming

2017: Astralis

2018: Astralis

2019: Astralis

2020: -

2021: NAVI Here we are NAVI finally won Major for the first timeand s1mple can play VALORANT!!!!!history of navi entered major2016: SK Gaming2017: Astralis2018: Astralis2019: Astralis2020: - 2021: NAVI

Chiesssaaa @chxesa @KenediLanang @s1mpleO @natusvincere @SPUNJ now that s1mple isnt s0mple anymore, he will go to valorant now. bye bye cs go @KenediLanang @s1mpleO @natusvincere @SPUNJ now that s1mple isnt s0mple anymore, he will go to valorant now. bye bye cs go

Valorant India Updates @valornews_india

#PGLMajor Now that s1mple has finally won a major, switching to VALORANT? 👀 Now that s1mple has finally won a major, switching to VALORANT? 👀#PGLMajor

Sadiq @sadiqahmed_ s1mple coming to valorant lesgo s1mple coming to valorant lesgo

The Valorant community has seen lots of former CS: GO players switching to the Riot shooter since its release last year. Some big names like Oscar "mixwell" Cañellas Colocho, Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom, and Tyson "TenZ" Ngo retired from CS: GO last year to explore the opportunities in Valorant.

Valorant esports has grown to new levels within a year of its release, and these pros have left their marks.

Fans are currently waiting for the Valorant Champions 2021, scheduled next month in Berlin. A total of 16 teams from around the globe will compete to be the best Valorant team of the year.

It will be interesting to see if S1mple joins the list of players switching from CS: GO to Valorant.

