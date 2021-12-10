Forza Horizon 5 and It Takes Two win most awards at The Game Awards 2021

Forza Horizon 5 and It Takes Two have won the most awards at the 2021 Game Awards.

The Game Awards is the biggest and most prominent felicitation event of the gaming industry. Often described as Oscars for Video Games, the Game Awards aim to crown the biggest and most appreciated achievements of the gaming industry in the calendar year.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the event returned to an invite-only in-person event on December 9 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and crowned different titles and personalities in over 30 categories.

Forza Horizon 5 and It Takes Two win 3 awards each at The Game Awards 2021, including Game of the Year

Playground Games open-world racing title Forza Horizon 5, and Hazelight Studios’ Co-op Adventure platformer It Takes Two have won the most awards at the 2021 Game Awards. Forza Horizon 5 won in three out of four nominated categories including Best Sports/ Racing Game, while It Takes Two has also won in three out of the six nominated categories, including the most prestigious Game of the Year.

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest iteration of Xbox’s flagship racing franchise. The title takes the series to the vast and diverse open world of Mexico, with a massive collection of over 500 cars to drive around in. The Game is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via Steam and Windows Store. The title is also included with the Xbox Game Pass on all platforms.

Developed by Hazelight Studios, It Takes Two is an emotional co-op adventure platformer where a couple going through a divorce must learn to co-operate and work together to save their relationship. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via Steam, Origin, and Epic Games Store. The title is also included in the EA Play Pro subscription-based membership.

With that being said, let’s take a look at each title’s nominations and wins.

Forza Horizon 5 nominations and wins at The Game Awards 2021

Best Audio Design - Won

Innovation in Accessibility - Won

Best Sports/ Racing Game - Won

Players’ Voice Award - Nominated

It Takes Two nominations and wins at The Game Awards 2021

Game of the Year - Won

Best Family Game - Won

Best Multiplayer Game - Won

Best Game Direction - Nominated

Best Narrative - Nominated

Players Voice Award - Nominated

Forza Horizon 5 also played a trivial role in making Xbox one of the highest award-winning publishers, and both titles are some of the best games of 2021.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider