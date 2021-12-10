It Takes Two wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021

Hazelight Studio’s co-op adventure-platformer title, It Takes Two, has won the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2021.

The Game Awards are one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in the gaming industry. Often referred to as the Oscar for video games, this show aims to crown the exceptions among excellence in the gaming industry.

Presented by Geoff Keighley, this year’s The Game Awards took place as an invite-only in-person event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The most anticipated award for The Game Awards is the Game of the Year, which crowns the best title released in the calendar year. It Takes Two won the gong for 2021.

It Takes Two win Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2021

Developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts, It Takes Two is an endearing tale about a married couple, Cody and May, going through a rough patch. They wake up as their daughter’s dolls after talk of divorce.

The couple must work together to rediscover their love for one another and mend their relationship to escape the dream.

Aside from a beautiful narrative, the co-op adventure platformer showcases brilliant gameplay design with a picturesque art style and stellar audio design.

The nominees for the Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021 were:

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

It Takes Two also won Best Multiplayer Game and Best Family Game and was nominated for Best Narrative Game, Best Game Direction, and Players’ Voice Awards at The Game Awards 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

The title is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and EA Origin. It is also included in EA Play Premium and is highly recommended to gamers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer