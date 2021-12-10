×
Every The Game Awards 2021 winners across all categories

The Game Awards crowned winners in over 30 categories (Image by The Game Awards)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Dec 10, 2021 03:14 PM IST
The Game Awards 2021, the most prominent felicitation event in the gaming industry, often described as the Oscars for video games, took place on December 9 at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, it crowned the biggest achievements in gaming, from the best Ongoing Game to the Most Anticipated Game to the most coveted title of Game of the Year.

After a lengthy nomination and voting process featuring critics and players, the Game Awards 2021 crowned the best nominees in each category. Let’s take a look at all the winners.

The Game Awards 2021: Winners in all categories

Aside from numerous notable announcements and reveals, ranging from a Final Fantasy VII Remake heading to PC to Alan Wake II, The Game Awards 2021 crowned titles and personalities across thirty different categories.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for, Game of The Year! A massive congratulations to It Takes Two @hazelightgames + @ea + @josef_fares for your big win! #TheGameAwards https://t.co/3o2kGm8qHm

Categories and winners at The Game Awards 2021 are:

  • Game of the Year - It Takes Two
  • Best Game Direction - Deathloop
  • Best Ongoing Game - Final Fantasy XIV
  • Best Independent Game - Kena Bridge of Sprit
  • Best Debut Indie Game - Kena Bridge of Sprit
  • Best Narrative Game - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Best Art Direction - Deathloop
  • Best Score and Music - Keiichi Okabe (Nier Replicant ver 1.22474487139)
  • Best Audio Design - Forza Horizon 5
  • Best Performance - Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
  • Games for Impact - Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Best Community Support - Final Fantasy XIV
  • Best Mobile Game - Genshin Impact
  • Best VR/AR Game - Resident Evil 4
  • Best Action Game - Returnal
  • Best Action/Adventure Game - Metroid Dread
  • Best Role-Playing Game - Tales of Arise
  • Best Fighting Game - Guilty Gear Strive
  • Best Family Game - It takes Two
  • Best Sports/Racing Game -
  • Best Sim/Strategy Game - Age of Empire IV
  • Best Multiplayer Game - It Takes Two
  • Most Anticipated Game - Elden Ring
  • Innovation in Accessibility - Forza Horizon 5
  • Content Creator of the Year - Dream
  • Best Esports Game - League of Legends
  • Best Esports Athlete - Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
  • Best Esports Team - Natus Vincere (CS: GO)
  • Best Esports Coach - Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
  • Best Esports Event - 2021 League of Legends World Championship

Fans can rewatch The Game Awards 2021 on social media channels, as well as keep an eye on Sportskeeda for all updates.

