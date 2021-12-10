Every The Game Awards 2021 winners across all categories

The Game Awards 2021, the most prominent felicitation event in the gaming industry, often described as the Oscars for video games, took place on December 9 at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, it crowned the biggest achievements in gaming, from the best Ongoing Game to the Most Anticipated Game to the most coveted title of Game of the Year.

After a lengthy nomination and voting process featuring critics and players, the Game Awards 2021 crowned the best nominees in each category. Let’s take a look at all the winners.

The Game Awards 2021: Winners in all categories

Aside from numerous notable announcements and reveals, ranging from a Final Fantasy VII Remake heading to PC to Alan Wake II, The Game Awards 2021 crowned titles and personalities across thirty different categories.

Categories and winners at The Game Awards 2021 are:

Game of the Year - It Takes Two

Best Game Direction - Deathloop

Best Ongoing Game - Final Fantasy XIV

Best Independent Game - Kena Bridge of Sprit

Best Debut Indie Game - Kena Bridge of Sprit

Best Narrative Game - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Best Art Direction - Deathloop

Best Score and Music - Keiichi Okabe (Nier Replicant ver 1.22474487139)

Best Audio Design - Forza Horizon 5

Best Performance - Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Games for Impact - Life is Strange: True Colors

Best Community Support - Final Fantasy XIV

Best Mobile Game - Genshin Impact

Best VR/AR Game - Resident Evil 4

Best Action Game - Returnal

Best Action/Adventure Game - Metroid Dread

Best Role-Playing Game - Tales of Arise

Best Fighting Game - Guilty Gear Strive

Best Family Game - It takes Two

Best Sports/Racing Game -

Best Sim/Strategy Game - Age of Empire IV

Best Multiplayer Game - It Takes Two

Most Anticipated Game - Elden Ring

Innovation in Accessibility - Forza Horizon 5

Content Creator of the Year - Dream

Best Esports Game - League of Legends

Best Esports Athlete - Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Best Esports Team - Natus Vincere (CS: GO)

Best Esports Coach - Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event - 2021 League of Legends World Championship

