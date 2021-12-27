All Forza Horizon 5 money glitches so far

Playground Games’ Forza Horizon 5 is the latest iteration of the casual street-racing series, exploring a beautifully fictionalized open-world Mexico. Forza Horizon 5 was released on November 9, 2021, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Xbox Game Pass came up with a lucrative offer earlier this year, allowing the game to be one of the most played in 2021.

However, things did not go as smoothly as expected since Forza Horizon 5 is filled with a lot of bugs and glitches. One of these issues has been the money glitches that players started to exploit left and right.

Developers have been releasing frequent updates and patches to prevent this unfair technique.

This article lists all the money glitches in the game.

Every money glitch in Forza Horizon 5 so far

Multiple money glitches were recently found in Forza Horizon 5, allowing players to make easy money in-game. Some of these have been fixed while a few are waiting to get patched and are still being exploited by players. Here's a list of such glitches:

1) Forza Horizon 5 money glitch is allowing players to buy everything

A glitch was found in Forza Horizon 5 that allowed players to get an insane amount of skill points and money. Using this trick, they were able to buy any car in the game. All they had to do was get a drift car like 91 BMW M2 and upgrade to the top level for level 7 skill multiplier.

After that, a barrel roll needed to be performed to progress with the glitch. The rewind option had to be kept enabled and a certain mechanism froze the car midair, allowing up to 80,000 skill point collection. This could be repeated for an unstoppable flow of cash.

2) Forza Horizon 5 AFK MONEY Glitch

This glitch in Forza Horizon 5 showed up after a patch in November. Players started to create 5 to 50 laps and still worked flawlessly after the Goliath Glitch patch. To progress with this glitch, a car with full Handling and Braking was required. This is basically the method of AFK farming of XP in the game.

All they had to do was to reach the top speed manually and leave the vehicle with assistive drive on. A few codes were also provided for different lap lengths and provided a great amount of XP and credits at the end of the races which needed to be performed in Solo mode.

Controller vibration needs to be turned off and the RT button needs to be pressed throughout the races.

3) Super Wheel Spin

In this method, players grinded Willys Jeep's five skill points which could be exchanged for one super wheel-spin. The worth of the rewards received in exchange for the price of the car was huge.

This glitch in Forza Horizon 5 was exploited to a great extent and players a lot of credits in return. This has now been patched by completely removing the super wheel-spin as developers took it into notice.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha