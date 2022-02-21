A second Fire Emblem game is on its way this year, says Insider

Nintendo’s fantasy role-playing game, Fire Emblem, might be getting another installment this year. According to industry insider Emily Rodgers, a new game is currently under development at Intelligent Systems and also believes that developers have almost finished the game’s development.

Emily Rodgers is a prominent figure in the industry and already boasts an accurate record of reporting Nintendo information. Rodgers said:

“I’ve mentioned before that this game is nearly finished with its development. ISm(Intelligent Systems) has had over 3+ years to develop this game, and they received assistance from a support studio.”

A new Fire Emblem game might be releasing in 2022

Emily Rodgers also stated that developers are also busy with the release of Bayonetta 3 and Xenoblade, so Nintendo might just delay the launch of the game to next year 2023. Rodgers posted on Famiboards.com, where she said:

“Will it be an October 2022 release or an early 2023 release (February/March)?"

Rodgers also believes that Nintendo won’t mind releasing another title, among other games, in quick succession on after another. She also mentioned that Nintendo released two games in the series in 2017 and they might plan to repeat the same in 2022. Rodgers posted:

"Let's rewind the clock back to the year 2017. During that year, Nintendo released TWO Fire Emblem games: Fire Emblem Warriors and Fire Emblem Echoes. Who says history can't repeat itself again?"

Nintendo recently revealed the Warriors: Three Hopes and there’s a good chance that the upcoming fantasy RPG might join the series this year. Rodgers also revealed that Bayonetta 3 has been under development for a long time and might finally be released in October 2022. She further added:

“I just don’t think Bayonetta 3 is a big enough title to carry an entire month on its own.”

Nintendo's FE series is one of the most successful series from Nintendo and is already Japan’s Top 100 games of all time. The Mystery of Emblem remake sold a whopping 1.79 million copies, making it the best-selling game of the series.

