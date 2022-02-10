5 biggest announcements from Nintendo Direct 2.9.2022

The brand new Nintendo Direct aired a few hours ago following much anticipation. To say that the Japanese game maker blew away fan expectations would be an understatement.

From hype-worthy reveals to surprise ports, here are the five biggest announcements from the latest Nintendo Direct:

2022 is a big year for Nintendo

5) No Man's Sky

After a rough launch, developer Hello Games managed to salvage their sci-fi open-world exploration game with sheer dedication and a host of updates. The end result would go down in gaming history as one of the most impressive comebacks.

No Man's Sky features a vast, procedurally generated open world with literally billions of galaxies and planets to explore. Each of these biomes has environments, flora, fauna and other metrics determined by an algorithm.

No Man's Sky definitely seems like a technically ambitious game for the Nintendo Switch's mobile chipset. However, looking at the existing lineup of third-party ports and in-game trailer footage, things look hopeful. The game launches this summer.

4) Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

The sequel to Chrono Trigger, which is hailed as one of the best RPGs of all time, is getting remastered for the Nintendo Switch. First released on the PlayStation, Chrono Cross is set in the same universe as its predecessor.

The story follows Serge, who finds himself in a parallel world, similar to his own. He must solve the mystery of this new world by traveling between both and with the help of party members out of 40+ possibilities.

Like the original, there are choices to make and multiple endings to choose from. However, this remaster also brings some new features. For example, players can turn off random encounters.

It also includes a Chrono Cross prequel called Radical Dreamers, a text adventure released exclusively for the Satellaview peripheral for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. The visuals are cleaner, and the soundtrack has been updated too.

The remaster launches on April 7, 2022.

3) Portal: Companion Collection

Definitely one of the bigger shockers from the showcase, Valve's acclaimed first-person puzzlers are making their way to Nintendo's portable machine. This Companion Collection includes Portal and Portal 2.

The former was released in 2007 and received universal praise for its mind-bending, physics-driven and portal-switching gameplay. The narrative revolves around Chell, a lab rat for the game's malicious AI GLaDOS.

The 2011 sequel expanded upon the original's ideas and made a masterful game even better. It proudly sits at a 95 on Metacritic.

This also marks the first time a mainline Valve game has made an appearance on a Nintendo console. Grab the duology when it launches later this year.

2) Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Following the big success of 2019's SRPG Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nintendo is once again partnering with Koei Tecmo for a new Warriors spin-off.

Unlike the original Fire Emblem Warriors, Three Hopes is set in the same universe as Three Houses. It features the same cast as the game it's based on, and they will take on hordes of enemies in typical musou game fashion.

The game launches June 24, 2022, with pre-orders available right now.

1) Xenoblade Chronicles 3

If there was an out-of-left-field announcement from the livestream (albeit rumored), it has to be this one. Following in the footsteps of Xenoblade and Xenoblade 2, a brand new entry in the saga is coming to Nintendo Switch this September.

As always, Xenoblade 3 looks heavy on the narrative forefront, this time with an all-new cast of characters.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica

ninten.do/6016wDlZp Want to learn more about #XenobladeChronicles3 ? Read this message from the game’s Executive Director Mr. Takahashi about the game’s announcement, including info on character artists, musicians, and other talents returning for this upcoming adventure: Want to learn more about #XenobladeChronicles3? Read this message from the game’s Executive Director Mr. Takahashi about the game’s announcement, including info on character artists, musicians, and other talents returning for this upcoming adventure:ninten.do/6016wDlZp

The Xenoblade games have always been known for their massive open worlds with sprawling vistas and larger-than-life combat encounters. Xenoblade 3 seems to continue that tradition.

Like its predecessor, this entry also features two protagonists - Noah and Mio. Caught between warfare between the two nations of Agnus and Keves, they team up with six members, each belonging to either of these countries.

Interestingly, the game is also said to connect the "future" of the past two numbered Xenoblade titles. It launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in September 2022.

Other notable announcements include:

Fans who missed out on the Direct can watch it below or on the company's official YouTube channel:

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh