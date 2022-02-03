Top 5 Best Selling First-Party Nintendo Switch Games So Far

The Nintendo Switch launched back in 2017 to an uncertain fate but has since managed to sell over 103 million units worldwide. That makes it the best-selling Nintendo home console of all time. It owes its success, in no small part, to its extensive catalog of strong first-party games.

Nintendo has updated its software sales chart with new numbers. Here's a look at the top 5 best-selling first-party experiences on the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch: The Big 5

1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

For an eight-year-old Wii U port, this game sure does consistently top sales. Sitting at 43.35 million copies sold, MK8D is easily one of the most beloved arcade racers on the market right now.

Given how popular the series has been since its Super NES debut, it's not a big surprise. There's really no substitute for Mario Kart's chaotic co-op fun.

2) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The latest entry in this adorable and serene life sim franchise couldn't have dropped at a more apt time, what with the pandemic forcing people to stay inside their homes. The incremental and slow-paced nature of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, paired with its cute demeanor, ensured it was a hit among gamers of all ages and demographics.

That's why it claimed the second spot with 37.62 million copies sold. After all, who can resist Tom Nook's charming persona?

3) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

With 27.40 million copies sold, SSBU is the best-selling fighting game of all time. For a Nintendo Switch console exclusive to achieve such a highlight is pretty impressive.

It's also one of the biggest crossover media products in existence, featuring iconic video game characters like Sephiroth and Cloud (Final Fantasy), Snake (Metal Gear Solid), Ryu (Street Fighter), Steve (Minecraft) and many others. The game also has a very active playerbase in the fighting game community.

4) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The 2017 entry in Nintendo's long-running action-adventure fantasy series saw a big shift in design compared to its predecessors. Taking an open-world, play-how-you-want approach, it turned out to be a massive hit thanks to how organic its interactive gameplay systems were.

It proudly sits at a score of 97 on Metacritic alongside peers like GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Disco Elysium. The game has sold 25.80 million copies on Nintendo Switch and a sequel is in the works too.

5) Pokemon Sword & Pokemon Shield

Pokemon is a household name considering its decades old legacy. The monster-taming franchise continues to capture hearts across the globe with accessible and fun gameplay.

Sword & Shield are the first mainline generation of Pokemon games to get the HD treatment as they were always handheld games before. With 23.90 million copies sold, they are also the best-selling Pokemon games on the Nintendo Switch.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra