Is Sora a good character to use in Super Smash Bros Ultimate?

From first impressions, it seems like Sora will be a force to be reckoned with in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The final character from the second DLC Fighter Pack was announced at Smash Direct on October 5. Sora has been in high demand from Super Smash Bros fans, as it was revealed the Kingdom Hearts character actually won the Smash Ballot that was done for Super Smash Bros on the Wii U and 3DS.

According to the trailer, Sora will have some very unique and powerful abilities that will make it tough to contend with.

The first thing that fans may notice from the trailer as well as watching gameplay with Sora is that he is incredibly light, even lighter than Isabella.

This has both good and bad implications for this new addition to the Super Smash Bros Ultimate roster. Since he is so light, he will be very difficult to combo. It also looks like he is tremendously floaty, which means he can use his mobility in the air to drift out of bad situations.

The drawback with this is that Sora takes increased knockback, meaning he will die if at a low percent of health. If Sora can survive, though, it should have no problem getting back on stage.

As series creator Masahiro Sakurai demonstrated, Sora has a whole bunch of tools that he can use to recover to the stage. His biggest tool looks to be the Sonic Blade, which can dash three times in three different directions while airborne.

The number of applications that this move has is mindboggling. Sora can make it back to the stage from incredibly far away. He can also use Sonic Blade offensively to go out, knock an opponent back, then reverse to get back to the stage.

The other recovery tool that Sora has, Aerial Sweep, doubles as an excellent kill move. It works similarly to Link’s up B, except Sora can’t hold the button and charge it up. Sora will also always ascend with the move as he cannot spin around and stay on the ground.

Many players in the competitive scene for Super Smash Bros Ultimate have had their eye on this move. It looks like Aerial Sweep can take stocks at a very low percent.

With all of these things combined, it looks like Sora will be one of the best characters to play in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. It’s tough for an opponent to land a KO on Sora, and he has powerful capabilities that can take stocks easily.

