Nintendo announces final Super Smash Bros. fighter

Nintendo recently announced at Nintendo Direct that the final Super Smash Bros. "Mr. Sakurai Presents" will be held on October 5, 2021. That day is today and the official announcement has finally been made. The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter will be Sora, the protagonist from the popular Kingdom Hearts franchise.

Players were hoping for a lot of different options for the final fighter, but were warned beforehand that it may not be what players expect. This character was rumored before, but was never considered the most obvious choice. However, Sora will be the final character for the game, whether that's who fans wanted or not.

Much to the chagrin of Waluigi hopefuls as well as Halo fans, Sora flew into the screen, shattering the hopes and dreams of many other Smash potential fighters. Many were able to pick up on who the character was going to be when the Mickey Mouse head appeared and then promptly turned into a key.

Kingdom Hearts is a popular franchise that finally has representation in Smash (Image via Square Enix)

The trailer was short, simple, and to the point. Sora will be arriving in the Challenger Pack 11 on October 18, so players will have to wait a little while longer before testing out the brand new character.

This announcement has ended the hopes for many different characters to make it into the game, as this is the final DLC fighter. Anything else regarding the future of Super Smash Bros. will more than likely be a sequel. For now, popular characters like Waluigi, Master Chief, Jonesy from Fortnite, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and more will just have to remain in their own games.

This is a bittersweet announcement for Super Smash Bros. players. Gaming titan Masahiro Sakurai is retiring after this character. This will be the final part of the game franchise that involves him. The game has 81 characters now, but this last one is the sweetest as it is quite a fitting farewell to the man who made it all happen.

