Nintendo gives update on last DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo hosted a Direct today, which will probably be the final one of the year. There were several big revelations, but Super Smash Bros. fans were hoping for an announcement about the game. Big games were revealed, but Smash fans had their ears pinned back for any kind of information.

There's been a lot of speculation surrounding the last character for this game. Ultimate has the most expansive roster of any Smash Bros. game thus far, but with only one more fighter arriving, the game's time may soon be coming to an end.

Update on final fighter for Super Smash Bros.

Shortly into the Nintendo Direct, the subject of the final Super Smash Bros. DLC fighter came up, only to result in an underwhelming response: the announcement will come later. Players who wanted to know about the last fighter's identity will have to wait a little while longer.

The last Super Smash Bros. fighter will officially be announced on 5 October 2021. This is a bittersweet announcement as it is both the last fighter for this game, and the last one that Masahiro Sakurai will be involved with.

The legendary figure is retiring after this title. He's been a longtime force for Super Smash Bros., so fans will be dejected to see him go.

Sakurai will be missed by Super Smash Bros. fans everywhere. (Image via Nintendo)

As for the final Super Smash Bros. DLC fighter, there's really no telling who it's going to be. The rumors and requests are all over the map, and Nintendo could surprise everyone with their choice.

Players have been asking for Waluigi since the beginning, so much so that a fan made a trailer for the character inviting himself.

Crash Bandicoot, Waluigi, Sora from Kingdom Hearts, Rayman, Dr. Eggman, Geno from Super Mario RPG, Master Chief, Goku, Lara Croft, Shadow the Hedgehog, Spyro, and a Generation VIII Pokemon (perhaps Coalossal or Toxtricity) are all possible inclusions.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has got characters from all areas of gaming, so the final fighter could be anyone. Nintendo's decision is sure to please some players and upset others, but the official announcement is coming soon nonetheless.

