Top 5 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been considered a triumph of gaming.

While it falls in the niche genre of fighting, it expands into the other areas of gaming. There have been several DLC characters and other in-game characters that transcend the fighting genre. Even so, it's still one of the best fighting games to date. Released in 2018, the second-to-last DLC character was just announced, highlighting the game's remarkable longevity.

Characters such as Steve from Minecraft, Banjo & Kazooie, Joker and more show that Nintendo was eager to expand the game into other areas of gaming. With just one unannounced character left, here are the five best.

Top 5 Smash Bros. characters

5. Sonic

Sonic the Hedgehog is the fastest character in Smash Bros. It may take him a bit longer to eliminate opponents, especially if they're heavy, but he's awfully difficult to catch. That speed makes him extremely elusive and difficult to land hard hits on.

His recovery is pretty strong and his homing attack is something not a lot of characters can rival. There's a reason professional Smash Bros. players don't want to play against him.

Am I the only one who finds the hate against sonic mains in smash bros Petty and Toxic? I could literally complain about any other character, piranha plant even, and people would just tell me to get gud. What kind of logic? lol — 🦔Tyler Klock🐰 (@Sonicenthusiest) January 30, 2019

4. Shulk

Shulk has the unique ability to increase any one of his given abilities at almost any time. He can increase his jumping, his speed, his shield, his strength or his buster.

Buster refers to an increase in damage dealt. These do weaken other abilities, but the increase is more than worth it. Add that to a solid recovery and a good moveset, and Shulk is a top tier Smash Bros. character.

Shulk. Image via YouTube

3. King K. Rool

Long the primary antagonist of the Donkey Kong franchise, King K. Rool gets a chance to shine in Smash Bros. King K. Rool is one of the best characters in the game. Heavy characters are always slower, as a buff to their increased strength and power.

King K. Rool, however, has ranged attacks that offset that. The Blunderbuss, King K. Rool's cannon, and the throwable crown, make for good ranged attacks. Plus, having a counter is always good. Throw in a nearly unbeatable recovery and that adds up to one of the best characters in the game.

2. Donkey Kong

When players first get Smash Bros., there are only eight characters available before unlocking any. Donkey Kong is great, and he gets the added bonus of always being available.

His strength is nearly unmatched and he's pretty quick for a heavy character. His grab features the ability to throw characters off the underside of the platform for an almost guaranteed elimination. His recovery is weak, but that's about the only downside.

Donkey Kong. Image via YouTube

1. Pichu

Pichu has long been a top tier member of the Smash Bros. roster. ESAM, one of the best pro players in the world, said, "Pichu's speed and aggressive play are some of the best in the game... Pichu has better combos, more damage, much better edgeguards, better kill potential. Pretty much everything got better from Melee."

Trybuch, another pro, said, “I personally think Pichu is the best character in the game." Pichu's combination of range, speed and moveset make this version a formidable character.

Pichu. Image via Elecspo

Who is the best Smash Bros. character?

Edited by Nikhil Vinod