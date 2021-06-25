5 video games with the most toxic player bases

Some games just have really toxic player bases. The games themselves aren't bad per se, but they lend themselves to toxicity more than others. This is usually the fault of the players, but some traits of certain games don't help. PVP games tend to fall into this category more than others.

Here are five games with the most toxic player bases.

Games with toxic player bases

5) Overwatch

Overwatch combines first-person shooters with teams and PVP. These features can be toxic by themselves, but together they make for a pretty toxic player base. Needing other people to do well can lead to some toxic reactions if it doesn't go according to plan.

4) Fortnite

Fortnite isn't really as toxic as other Battle Royale games are. However, Fortnite and streaming go hand in hand, almost closer than any other game. Streaming often rewards players for getting mad and doing toxic things, because they can be funny to watch. Still, toxic things are toxic, even if they're considered funny.

3) Call of Duty

“you wouldn’t survive a day in a cod lobby” no it’s true if people call me slurs I tend to leave because I’m normal — Kayla 💛 (@kobcritic_) October 29, 2020

One of the longest-running franchises in gaming, Call of Duty has been at the top for a long time. It's not a bad game, rather most releases are truly good games. But the player base for Call of Duty is pretty toxic. "You wouldn't survive in a COD lobby," is a common response when offensive things are called out. If that's what Call of Duty is, then that's definitely toxic.

2) League of Legends

League of Legends has perhaps one of the most toxic player bases in gaming. The combination of players and gameplay makes for a toxic environment. Not only is it a PVP, but it's a collaborative PVP. Relying on others to do well to win can make for some really high toxicity when players stumble.

1) Super Smash Bros.

Super Smash Bros. is one of Nintendo's most popular franchises and has seen some really good games come out of it with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate being one of the best fighting games ever. Still, the game can get pretty toxic. By nature it's a PVP game where players are fighting to defeat one another, and that can produce some toxicity.

Christ, now the Smash Bros community has problems with sexual assault...these sexual assaults needs to stop...good on the people who are coming out with their stories and outing the predatory rot in the various gaming communities — KraftEasyMac (@KraftEasyMac2) July 2, 2020

The real problems, however, are on the professional side. Lots of pro Smash players have had sexual assault allegations leveled against them. The community obviously has a huge problem with that, and it doesn't get any worse.

