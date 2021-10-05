Kingdom Hearts on Nintendo Switch: Everything to know about the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter

Nintendo recently revealed that the final fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would be Sora, the protagonist from the Kingdom Hearts series. Following that announcement, Nintendo doubled down on the Kingdom Hearts content and revealed that they plan to bring all Kingdom Hearts games to the Nintendo Switch.

This is big news for Kingdom Hearts players and Nintendo Switch owners. Finally, the iconic series will be available for players on a current console rather than on emulators or outdated consoles. Here's everything players need to know about Kingdom Hearts on Switch.

Kingdom Hearts on Switch: The complete guide

It's a good time to be a Kingdom Hearts fan. Not only is their favorite protagonist finally making it to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (and as the final fighter no less), but their beloved games will all be joining the Nintendo Switch library.

Each of the Kingdom Hearts releases and their collections will be joining the Nintendo Switch's ever-growing library. This includes Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3. The first two have the original PlayStation 2 games and the spin-offs that came from them.

Kingdom Hearts on Switch will be a cloud-based game, meaning it'll need the Internet to work correctly. It's unclear if this extends to each game, but it applies to Kingdom Hearts 3. There's currently no date for when these classic games will arrive, but Nintendo and Square Enix have said more information will come later.

Sora is finally making his way into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Image via Nintendo)

As for Sora, before he and his companions join the Nintendo Switch, he'll be making his Super Smash Bros. Ultimate debut. Sora will join the extensive roster on October 18 in the Challenger Pack 11. Until then, Kingdom Hearts fans will have to wait.

Kingdom Hearts on Switch has been a long time coming, as players have been asking for these games to be added (as well as putting Sora in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate) for quite some time. It's a fitting send-off for Masahiro Sakurai, the retiring gaming titan.

