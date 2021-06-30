Top 5 most powerful Super Smash Bros. characters

There are a lot of different kinds of Super Smash Bros. characters. There are heavy characters like Donkey Kong, light characters like Sonic, all-around characters like Mario and everything in between. There are ranged characters and close combat characters, all in the same game.

When it comes to powerful, though, here are the five most powerful Smash Bros. characters.

Most powerful Smash Bros. Characters

5. Charizard

One third of the Pokemon Trainer trio, Charizard is one of the more powerful characters in Smash Bros. As a huge dragon, it packs a big punch and is difficult to K.O. Many players shy away from using Pokemon Trainer because of the changing characters, but Charizard is a popular one when they do.

Charizard in Smash. Image via SmashWiki

4. Bowser

The heaviest character in-game in terms of weight is one of the most powerful in all of Smash Bros. Bowser packs a huge punch and is the most difficult character to K.O. given his weight. Plus, his smash moves are quite strong. The side smash will K.O. an opponent really early. Bowser is at a huge advantage with any light or normal weight characters.

3. King K Rool

Ever so slightly lighter than Bowser, King K. Rool is the second-heaviest character in Smash Bros. With that, he packs quite a punch. King K. Rool's side smash can do a lot of damage when charged up. Plus, with a counter, he can mirror anyone else's moves, so heavy hitters beware.

King K. Rool, long the antagonist of the Donkey Kong franchise, finally had a chance to star in Smash Bros., and he took it and ran with it.

2. Donkey Kong

Speaking of Donkey Kong, DK's (as he is affectionately known) neutral A can charge up and do a lot of damage. Not many other players have that ability, and with his weight and strength, it can deal a lot of damage quickly. His Smash attacks are some of the best in-game and is easily the best character out of the original starters.

Donkey Kong. Image via Nintendo Enthusiast

1. Ganondorf

There is not a single character that packs more of a punch than Ganondorf. The Legend of Zelda villain wields a sword that can do more damage than any other move. The Doriyah has a huge hit range and deals more damage than any other weapon or move. It has the earliest K.O. chance of any move too.

Ganondorf and his Doriyah. Image via Reddit

