Xenoblade Chronicles 3 might be officially announced soon, with a release date set for 2023

Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the third installment of the open world action role-playing franchise, was supposedly in its last stages of development with a release date set for mid to late 2022.

However, certain rumors have surfaced, which state that the development of the upcoming title was affected significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the title's official release has been pushed to 2023.

In a recent podcast, an industry insider, who goes by the YouTube and Twitter moniker Nate the Hate, claimed that Monolith Soft is still working to fix a significant number of technical problems that have cropped up in the game.

Further, the insider feels that while the title might have an official announcement soon, the game itself might not be ready before 2023.

Nate the Hate also detailed that the delay in the Nintendo exclusive’s rollout was primarily due to issues with platform optimization.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 might be pushed back to 2023

Nintendo and Monolith Soft were earlier set to announce the title in 2021. Nate the Hate feels that though the developers are still ironing out various problems in the game, they may choose to make an official announcement in the first half of 2022.

In an interview last year, Jenna Coleman, Melia's voice actor, also hinted at the fact that the game was close to finishing development. Hence, it was expected that an official announcement would drop a few months later.

Unfortunately, that was not the case, and if the rumors are accurate, then Monolith Soft is still busy fixing issues.

If the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announcement does drop, then 2022 will be a great year for Nintendo Switch owners, as the platform will likely see the release of the highly anticipated "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" later this year as well.

