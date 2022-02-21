Assassin’s Creed Valhalla title update 1.5.0: Dawn of Ragnarok, new Sage difficulty mode, and more

Ubisoft has officially released the patch notes for the upcoming title update 1.5.0, which not only brings the third major expansion, Dawn of Ragnarok, but a brand new Sage difficulty mode and various other fixes.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the latest iteration of Ubisoft’s stealth-action franchise, has grown to be one of the biggest juggernauts in the company’s portfolio. The title takes the players to 9th century England as Eivor Varinsdottir of the Raven Clan, looking for a new place to call home for herself and her clan.

Year 2 of Assassin's Creed Valhalla kicks off with title update 1.5.0. Take a look at the patch notes and what's coming to the game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.5.0: Expansion 3 - Dawn of Ragnarok

Added support for the new expansion Dawn of Ragnarök, available on March 10.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed Journey into a realm of Norse myth and embrace your destiny as Odin! Learn everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, available March 10! #AssassinsCreed Journey into a realm of Norse myth and embrace your destiny as Odin! Learn everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, available March 10! #AssassinsCreed https://t.co/hI6QB6311m

In Dawn of Ragnarök, Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom. Unleash new divine powers as you embark on a desperate quest through the breathtaking world of Svartalfheim. Complete a legendary Viking saga and save your son in the face of the gods' doom.

Wield incredible, otherworldly powers. Absorb new abilities from those you've defeated and use them to slay all who stand in your way. Shape-shift into a raven for spectacular assassinations or resurrect your defeated foes to fight on your side. Transform your skin into magma to protect yourself, infuse your weapon with ice to unleash devastating strikes, and more.

New players can start the expansion from the main menu with a player boost. You will start your journey at Power Level 340 with a predefined selection of gear and weapons.

New Divine Quality for gear and weapons.

Three new tiers of upgrade

A new special rune slot

Expand your progression with four new abilities and six new skills. Unlock new weapons and armor sets.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.5.0: Bug Fixes and Improvements

Stealth Fixes

AI reaction to whistle improved.

Players get detected by enemies when using environmental traps.

Wild animals detect Eivor regardless of distance/angle and alert nearby NPCs.

NPCs disengage from conflicts extremely quickly.

Enemy detection cones reduce when using a bow.

Monks have difficulty leaving the music crowd stations in the quest Taken (Kidnap Estrid).

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.5.0: Gameplay Changes

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



⚔️ Difficulty Tuning and Stealth Updates

🛠️ ""A Brewing Storm"" fix

Game improvements

9-16 GB; depending on platform



Ragnarök is coming... Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.5.0 launches tomorrow: February 22. Here is a breakdown of what you can expect:⚔️ Difficulty Tuning and Stealth Updates🛠️ ""A Brewing Storm"" fixGame improvements9-16 GB; depending on platformRagnarök is coming... Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.5.0 launches tomorrow: February 22. Here is a breakdown of what you can expect:⚔️ Difficulty Tuning and Stealth Updates🛠️ ""A Brewing Storm"" fix✔️ Game improvements📁 9-16 GB; depending on platformRagnarök is coming... https://t.co/RfacRYrgy3

Added a Saga Difficulty Mode

Write your own Viking Saga without having to worry about the challenges of stealth and combat.

Combat: Enemies inflict less damage and don't scale with players.

Stealth: More time allowed to perform actions when being detected (assassinating, shooting, disengaging, etc.).

Added new combat settings.

Damage Eivor Takes

Eivor Damage Output

Ration Healing Ratio

Adrenaline Regeneration

Enemy Health Modifier

Added support for more controllers on PC (Nintendo Switch Pro & Stadia).

Eivor gets teleported randomly in some instances.

Headshots are blocked by the NPC's shield when shooting from behind while undetected.

Players can remain stuck in any Boss fight if Dive of the Valkyries is used as the last hit while having the Night Rogue Set equipped.

PC players lose all input after pressing the; key on their keyboard.

Light Fingered skill not activating when dodging through a lootable body.

Cannot defeat the Black Shuck Alpha Animal as the end QTE is not appearing.

Enemy's attacks become weaker if the Combat Difficulty value was set to Custom.

Unable to use the fishing line.

Unable to use rations.

Several option changes made from the pause menu were not applied.

Hero stats were not updated correctly upon equipping the Arenhare'ko:wa Gear Set.

Feign death ability not working properly when used on specific terrain or objects.

Eivor's bow disappears when using the Goule Breath.

Mouse and keyboard icons remain visible despite adding a controller.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids

Enemies in Dublin and Meath territories do not scale with Eivor's Power Level after changing Level scaling options.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris

Keyboard input is displayed while using a controller in some instances.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.5.0: Main Quest, World Events, and Side Activities

Dag is not present near the longhouse, making it impossible to complete A Brewing Storm.

Cannot progress The Prodigal Prince as the assassination prompts are not showing up during the training sequence.

Cannot collect the Offchurch Key during the Tilting the Balance quest.

Cannot assassinate Gorm in Hunter of Beasts.

Missing quest marker in Closing the Vault after following Ljufvina.

Unable to complete The Forge and the Flame quest as a cutscene would not be triggered.

Unable to complete Pilgrimage to St. Albanes as players cannot interact with Fulke.

Unable to kill the Pict Chief during the quest Old Friends.

Unable to proceed in Road to Hamartia as Beonton the dog is stuck.

Unable to interact with Ivarr during King Killer.

Unable to complete A Feast to Remember after defeating Suttungr.

Unable to proceed in Abbots Gambit with the objective Find Fulke and Sigurd.

Unable to complete This Son of Jorvik as Faravid does not get on his horse.

Old Wounds cannot be completed as Rollo is stuck outside his camp.

Guards are stuck in the brothel in Old Wounds.

Cannot complete King of Shitsby World Event due to NPC spawning outside of the church.

Deviled Water world event cannot be completed as NPC is stuck in the river.

Haunting of Neist Point and The Drink of the Picts world events cannot be completed if meditation is performed during the Dialogue Scene.

The NPC does not show up in the camp in the World Event The Twit Saga Part 2.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris

Siegfried does not move in Warlord of Melun.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids

Barid and Ciara will not go to the coronation for Flann over Ireland.

Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories

A Fated Encounter does not update upon completing A Wise Friend and building Valka's Hut.

The Temple could be opened by throwing a firepot at the door in What Dream May Come.

What Dreams May Come quest does not update after exploring the Cave of Gold if the objective is reached after entering a conflict state.

Enemy villagers can be found again at the light puzzle in the Cave of Gold after completing What Dreams May Come.

Two of the five shards remain marked on the map upon collecting them in Counting Sheep.

Kassandra's voice does not match in a segment of the Dialogue Scene in Night and Day.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla River raids Raids, and Jomsviking

Extensive loading times when transitioning from River Raids to the Ravensthorpe.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Mastery Challenge

Unable to progress in A Challenge From the Gods after the first cutscene.

Enemies are not highlighted when using Odin Sight in Odin Mine Hideout.

Goliath NPC can throw the boar outside of the arena, making it impossible to complete the Outpost Fight Challenge.

NPC fall to their death in Lolingestone bandit camp.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Tombs of the Fallen

Platforms descend before the push/pull object is on them.

Carriable snaps in Eivor's hands if thrown behind the spike wall in Swamp tomb.

Various issues where Eivor would remain stuck in a free fall animation and/or get desynchronized.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.5.0: Miscellaneous Changes

Wrong gameplay options are present in the Discovery Tour: Viking Age menu.

Online Service Error (0x20100302) when viewing photos on the world map.

Assassination cutscenes are still playing when activating Photo Mode.

Horses can photobomb dialogues scenes.

Achievements / Trophies are not unlocking after playing AC Crossover stories when sharing progression on multiple platforms.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.5.0: Graphics Animation and Audio Changes

Meteorites are not being spawned in England.

Store items disappearing from the inventory or not being visible on Eivor.

Smoke Bombs do not explode when returned to the enemy with the missile reversal skill.

Instances of misplaced or floating objects or textures.

Numerous clipping issues.

Numerous graphics, texture, animation, or lighting issues.

Various issues with missing SFX.

Numerous Menu Narration issues.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.5.0: UI/HUD Fixes

Numerous UI/HUD issues.

Added various improvements to the Codex menu.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.5.0: Patch the 1.5 release date, time, and size

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed Check out our first roadmap of 2022 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla



Come March 10th, undertake a perilous journey to Svartalfheim alongside Odin when Dawn of Ragnarök releases 🏔️ Time to dive back!Check out our first roadmap of 2022 for Assassin's Creed ValhallaCome March 10th, undertake a perilous journey to Svartalfheim alongside Odin when Dawn of Ragnarök releases 🏔️ #AssassinsCreed Time to dive back! 🔥 Check out our first roadmap of 2022 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla 👀 Come March 10th, undertake a perilous journey to Svartalfheim alongside Odin when Dawn of Ragnarök releases 🏔️ #AssassinsCreed https://t.co/Zk8kW5bATS

Patch Release Date and Time:

The patch will be released on February 22, 2022, at the following time

5.30 pm IST

12 pm UTC/GMT

1 pm CET

7 am EST

4 am PST

11 pm AEDT.

Patch Sizes:

Xbox Series X|S: ~12.27 GB

Xbox One: ~9.84 GB

PlayStation®5: ~3.60 GB

PlayStation®4: ~7.94 GB

PC: ~15.09 GB

Edited by Yasho Amonkar