Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök expands on the Norse mythology this March

Ubisoft has officially unveiled an in-depth look at the upcoming Dawn of Ragnarök expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed is one of the most famous single-player franchises with the iconic titles taking players across different historical settings as they weave history and fiction together in a decade-old power struggle between two factions, the Hidden Ones or the Brotherhood of Assassins, and the Order of the Ancient or Templar order.

Starting from Origins, the series introduced some mythological elements, which were carried through to Odyssey and Valhalla. Ubisoft Sofia is now expanding on Nordic mythology in the upcoming Valhalla expansion, Dawn of Ragnarök.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök takes Odin to Svartalfheim to face off Surtur

The latest iteration of the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, follows the story of Eivor Varinsdottir of the Raven Clan as she seeks to find a home for her clan in the new world of England. Similar to Origins and Odyssey, Valhalla also received two expansions, Wrath of Druids and Siege of Paris. Looking at the expansions' immense success, Ubisoft decided to expand on the title with a Year 2 content roadmap, which kicks off with Dawn of Ragnarök.

Spoiler Alert for Valhalla

While most of Valhalla’s story is set in England, a few acts also tapped into the Nordic mythology. It was revealed that Eivor is a modern-day reincarnation of the leader of the Scandinavian Isu Aesir, known as Havi or Odin. The upcoming expansion Dawn of Ragnarök delves deeper into the Nordic mythology of the title.

In Dawn of Ragnarök, Odin travels to Svartalfheim, the realm of the dwarves, to find his son Baldur. Throughout the journey, he comes across many iconic Nordic mythology characters, including the fire giant Surtur.

The game expands upon the powerset with new abilities that will let Odin become a raven, absorb the powers of his opponents, and even turn them into allies. Dawn of Ragnarök also introduces a new arena, called Valkyrie Arena, where Odin will be able to face off against opponents and build upon his power.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök launches on March 10, 2022, for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store.

