The next mainline Assassin’s Creed title was originally a Valhalla expansion featuring Basim

According to a recent report by Jason Schreier, the next mainline Assassin’s Creed title was originally planned as an expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, it was expanded into a mainline title to "fill in" the gap between franchise entries.

Ubisoft’s stealth-action franchise Assassin’s Creed has garnered a worldwide following since its first inception back in 2007. Over the years, the series has evolved several times to become what it is today.

The franchise's most recent entry, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, was released back in 2020. The title received two major expansions, Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris, with a third expansion, Dawn of Ragnarok, slated to be released soon.

According to a recent report, a planned fourth expansion starring Basim, is being spun off into a smaller mainline entry focusing on the stealth aspect of the series.

The next Assassin’s Creed title, starring Basim, will finally focus on stealth gameplay

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows Eivor Varinsdottir, a member of the Raven Clan who finds a new home for her clan in the new world, England. The game brought back several features such as social stealth and 1-hit kill, which were iconic to the franchise and were missing from Odyssey.

Similar to the previous titles, Valhalla received two story expansions, Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris, which take Eivor to Ireland and France, respectively. Following the massive success of the title, Ubisoft decided to expand the post-launch content of the game into a second year.

It will focus more on stealth gameplay and is planned for either late 2022 or 2023



Bloomberg: Ubisoft has turned an Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion into a standalone title last year, featuring Basim and a smaller scope than usual mainline AC titles. It will focus more on stealth gameplay and is planned for either late 2022 or 2023.

In December 2021, Ubisoft revealed Dawn of Ragnarok, a massive expansion of Valhalla that explores and expands upon the mythological side of the title.

Recent reports claim there were also plans for a fourth expansion. However, that is being made into a new mainline entry, starring Basim Ibn Ishaq.

According to Jason Schreier, the upcoming title, which is currently code-named Rift, was planned as an expansion of Valhalla. The title will star Basim, and it won’t be a massive open-world like the previous title. Instead, it will focus on stealth gameplay.

Code-named Rift

Originally a Valhalla DLC

Morphed into a full game

It stars Basim

Smaller in scope than recent games Not a massive open-world RPG

Focusing instead more on stealth

Coming in 2023



Next Assassin's Creed: Code-named Rift, originally a Valhalla DLC, morphed into a full game. It stars Basim, smaller in scope than recent games, not a massive open-world RPG, focusing instead more on stealth, coming in 2023. According to Eurogamer, the City of Baghdad, capital of modern day Iraq will be the setting of the next Assassin's Creed code-named "Rift" and starring Basim Ibn Ishaq.

Ever since the soft reboot with Origins, stealth has been lackluster in the franchise. While Valhalla did bring back several mechanisms, they did feel a bit like an afterthought.

The title is reportedly set for release in late 2022 or early 2023 and will bridge the gap between Valhalla and Infinity.

