Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok release date, details, and more

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first major expansion of Year 2, Dawn of Ragnarok, has possibly been leaked on Chinese Storefront.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest iteration of Ubisoft’s iconic series, Assassin’s Creed. Set in 9th-century England, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows a Viking warrior Eivor, as she, along with her brother Sigard, finds a home in the new world for her clan. As for the modern-day storyline, Valhalla brings back Layla Hassan, who is now accompanied by two fan-favorite characters from the early days of the series, Shaun Hastings and Rebecca Crane.

Following a year of major success, Ubisoft decided to expand the post-launch content support of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla into year 2, which is the first time for an Assassin’s Creed title.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok expands on to the Nine Realms of Norse Mythology

Assasin’s Creed has always walked a thin line between realism and science friction. However, after the annual release schedule of Assassin’s Creed Unity resulted in an unfinished game, which tarnished the franchise, Ubisoft decided to explore a new direction.

The info imply a release date for March 10th, 2022, with the DLC set in the Nine Realms of the Norse Mythology, where Eivor will experience Odin's fate



Source: Apparently #AssassinsCreed 's new DLC called "Dawn of Ragnarok" has appeared on Chinese storesThe info imply a release date for March 10th, 2022, with the DLC set in the Nine Realms of the Norse Mythology, where Eivor will experience Odin's fateSource: reddit.com/r/assassinscre… Apparently #AssassinsCreed's new DLC called "Dawn of Ragnarok" has appeared on Chinese storesThe info imply a release date for March 10th, 2022, with the DLC set in the Nine Realms of the Norse Mythology, where Eivor will experience Odin's fateSource: reddit.com/r/assassinscre… https://t.co/IQEDKm5FDr

2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins took the franchise into a new direction with a hearty sprinkle of Egyptian mythology. Following its success, Ubisoft doubled down on the ancient and mythological direction for the franchise in 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and its interpretation of Greek Mythology. 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla very much follows on the mythological path set by its predecessor, with the understanding of Nordic Mythology, although relatively toned down following the backlash. However, that seems to be changing with its next major expansion, Dawn of Ragnarok.

While the name Dawn of Ragnarok was discovered earlier during data mining, it was leaked before the official announcement. As posted by Redditor u/hashiqigou over on r/assassinscreed, the leak features extensive details, including the release date. According to the Chinese storefront leak, the release date is set for March 10, 2022, which lines up with what industry insider Tom Henderson shared earlier this week.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Valhalla's - Dawn of Ragnarok DLC has leaked in Chinese Stores.



"Dawn of Ragnarok is the most ambitious expansion pack in the history of this series: this time, Aivor must personally experience the fate of Odin, the war of the North and the destiny of the god of wisdom." (CONT) Valhalla's - Dawn of Ragnarok DLC has leaked in Chinese Stores."Dawn of Ragnarok is the most ambitious expansion pack in the history of this series: this time, Aivor must personally experience the fate of Odin, the war of the North and the destiny of the god of wisdom." (CONT)

While fans of the Assassin’s Creed series were hoping to see a story expansion finally focus on the Assassin’s Brotherhood, the protagonist creed of the series, unfortunately, Dawn of Ragnarok seems to take the series more into the mythological direction. However, keeping aside that fact, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok certainly seems promising, and it will be interesting to know more about it during the upcoming reveal on December 13.

