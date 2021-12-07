Assassin's Creed Valhalla Year 2 content could be revealed at TGA 2021: Rumours, leaks, and more

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been the franchise's most successful game since Ubisoft leaned into the level-based RPG route. The 12th major installment of the series received a similar vein of criticism as Odyssey and Origins.

The treatment of the typical Assassin's Creed combat and exploration loop has undergone little innovation. Its heavy reliance on loot and leveling-based progression still jumps hoops around its monetization aspects, although not nearly as much as the blatant time-savers of its precursor, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey.

On the other hand, its open-world fever is alleviated by more story-focused and coherent side content. At the very least, its attempts at addressing some of Odyssey's mindless icon-hunting grinds have shown results so far.

Beyond its record-breaking launch sales for an Assassin's Creed title, Valhalla is the second most profitable game in Ubisoft's history. So it's no surprise that Assassin's Creed is the only one to get post-launch content updates well into its second year.

Tom Henderson's insider sources claim upcoming TGA will feature Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla has already received two significant expansions so far. 'Wrath of The Druids' and 'The Siege of Paris' both received mixed reviews, as they added more of the same familiar Valhalla content.

The second DLC did not shake things up much beyond quality-of-life skill additions like auto-loot and horse-archery.

As they told VGC, Ubisoft's promise to 'surprise players' in the second year of Valhalla support still seems to hinge on unreleased content. As it appears, Ubisoft will have another go at it soon enough.

VGC journalist Tom Henderson's sources hint at multiple DLC reveals in the upcoming The Game Awards, starting December 9.

Latest Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC leaks about 'Dawn of Ragnarok'

Dataminer 'Pedder' found in the game files that the next major DLC will be 'Dawn of Ragnarok,' a God of War-esque 40 hour campaign set in Svartalfheim. Allegedly, this will be the utmost end-game area with a recommended power level of 340. Eivor will be boosted to said power level with level-appropriate Flawless gear but cannot return to the main game afterward.

The other DLC, much smaller in scope, was leaked in November. The leaks suggest that there will be a crossover with Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, where Eivor meets Kassandra.

Disclaimer : Although these Assassin's Creed Valhalla leaks and rumors come from credible sources, they are not official by any stretch.

