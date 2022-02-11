AC Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok further explores Norse mythology as players don the mantle of Odin

AC Valhalla has already done a mighty job at immersing players in Viking life and Norse mythology. The title itself refers to Odin's Hall reserved for Einherjar. The game also allows players to visit mythical realms like that of Jotunheim.

With Dawn of Ragnarok, players will get to further explore the Nordic myths as the expansion brings the dwarven realms of Svartalfheim.

Tagged as "the most ambitious expansion in franchise history," in the upcoming DLC, players get to play as Odin, who is on a quest to save his son, Baldr, from the grasps of the fire giant, Surtr. Dawn of Ragnarok will be bringing new weapons, runes and godly powers that will provide players with an exciting experience.

AC Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok introduces players to Surtr, Jotnars, Muspels and the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim

Odin, known as the Allfather and Lord of Asgard, plays a major role in events of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. He is a prominent and revered god in Germanic and Norse mythology. He is the father of a number of popular and powerful gods, including Thor and Baldr.

Odin is usually portrayed as one-eyed and with a spear named Gungnir, that appears in AC Valhalla too. He is accompanied by the ravens Huginn and Muninn who tell him of events from all over Midgard. In the mythological event of Ragnarok, Odin is consumed by the wolf Fenrir.

In Dawn of Ragnarok, Odin is searching for his son, Baldr. According to Prose Edda, after he had a dream about his own death, his mother Frigg made every object on earth promise to never hurt Baldr, except mistletoe. Loki later uses the exception to kill him.

The dwarven realm of Svartalfheim is one of the nine realms of Norse cosmology. In AC Valhalla, players already had the option to explore Asgard and Jotunheim. The dwarves, who were the inhabitants of Svartalfheim, were master craftsmen who made powerful weapons, like Draupnir and Gungnir, for Asgardian gods.

In the upcoming expansion, Svartalfheim has been invaded by foes of ice and fire. These are beings from two other realms among the nine - Jotunheim and Muspelheim. The former is the home of the giants, or jotnars, while the latter is the land of fire and lava, ruled by Surtr with his flaming sword.

Surtr is one of the major characters that brings about Ragnarok. In AC Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, he has reportedly imprisoned Baldr. The developers have also mentioned that Surtr's wife, Sinmara, and his half-jotun, half-muspel son, Glod, will also appear in the expansion.

In Norse mythology, Sinmara is a consort to Surtr but is the wife of Mimir, a Nordic figure renowned for his knowledge and wisdom. She is also known to be the keeper of the legendary weapon Laevateinn. Players will surely find more characters from the Scandinavian mythology once the expansion releases.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok is gearing up to be an excellent addition for players to jump into. For both the fans of the series and those who love the stories and characters of Norse mythology, playing as Odin would be an opportunity that no one would like to give up on.

