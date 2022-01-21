How many regions are there in God of War?

God of War takes place in multiple regions or realms to coincide with the vast Norse mythology that the game is based on. However, Kratos can't access every realm in the myths, even if all of them are mentioned in the game at one point in the story.

There are nine different realms that are described in the original Norse myths, and each one exists in the 2018 God of War soft reboot. But some of those realms may have been saved for the Ragnarok sequel, and players can access about 6 of the realms that are mentioned in the game.

All of the realms and regions in God of War

When players finally access the world tree in the game, they will be able to see all of the potential realms that exist in the Norse world. Anything that can be accessed with the Bifrost is selectable, but there are three that are noticeably missing from the list. The full list of realms that are available in the game is listed below.

Each realm that is in God of War

Midgard

Alfheim

Helheim

Jotunheim

Muspelheim

Niflheim

Three realms or regions that are missing include Svartalfheim, Asgard, and Vanaheim. Both Asgard and Vanaheim are linked to different types of gods, so it makes sense that they would be blocked off until the sequel game drops in 2022. As for Svartalfheim, that realm is the home of the dark elves who are at war with the light elves in Alfheim. The war may be another plot point when Ragnarok comes out.

Out of the regions that are available in the game, not all of them are created equal. Jotunheim itself is barely a region at all and is only seen for a few minutes as the game comes to a close. Niflheim and Muspelheim are also small regions based on challenges or trials, but the other three are full areas.

The true regions of God of War

Midgard is the most prominent region and realm. (Image via Sony)

The three realms that define the 2018 game are Midgard, Helheim, and Alfheim. Of those three, Midgard is certainly the largest and it's where the majority of the game will take place. There are plenty of smaller regions to explore, especially within Midgard.

Alfheim and Helheim also have some smaller regions, but they are not nearly as extensive as Midgard. Regardless, they have their own part in the story and plenty of land to explore.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul