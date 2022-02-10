AC Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok tells the story of a desperate Odin in search of his son Baldr

AC Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok will be shifting the focus from Eivor to the Lord of Asgard and Allfather, Odin, and his quest to save Baldr, his son, who has been imprisoned by "an unspeakable foe." Players will explore the world of Svartalfheim, the dwarven realm which is currently under invasion.

AC Valhalla brought the violent world of the Vikings and the diverse Norse mythology to Assassin's Creed players around the world. Set during the Nordic expansion into the British Isles, players controlled Eivor who gets embroiled in the historic fight between the Assassins and the Templars.

Become Odin on an epic quest in AC Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Players in the upcoming expansion will be diving into the world of Svartalfheim as the mighty Odin. According to the developers, the dwarven realms will offer players "multiple opportunities for exploration and for discovery." The breathtaking visual fidelity has been inspired by the tales of the Norse sagas.

Players will follow "the quest of a father" as Odin searches for Baldr, who has been imprisoned by the fire giant, Surtr. Foretold in both the Poetic Edda and the Prose Edda, Old Norse literature, as a major figure in the mythical event of Ragnarok, Odin will clash with the jotunn in a bid to save his son.

On this adventure, the official description of the expansion advises:

"Use your wit and cunning to infiltrate hostile territory, gain dwarven allies, and take revenge on Baldr’s captors. Odin’s journey will force him to confront his own fate against the certain doom of Ragnarök."

Clashing against powerful foes (Image via AC Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok)

Along the way, players are sure to meet other characters from Norse mythology, some of whom will side with Odin while others will plot against him. Surtr's family, including his wife, Sinmara, and his half-jotun, half-muspel son, Glod, will also play a major part in the narrative.

Odin will face foes of both ice and fire - icy Jotnars from Jotunheim and the fiery Muspels from Muspelheim. The expansion will also feature new weapons and runes that unlock the godly nature of the Allfather. Players will also get newer powers that include shapeshifting themselves into a raven and stealing their foes' powers.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed Embrace your destiny as Odin as you journey into a breathtaking realm of Norse myth. Watch the Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Cinematic World Premiere Trailer on the Ubisoft YouTube channel! #AssassinsCreed Embrace your destiny as Odin as you journey into a breathtaking realm of Norse myth. Watch the Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Cinematic World Premiere Trailer on the Ubisoft YouTube channel! #AssassinsCreed

Also Read Article Continues below

Dawn of Ragnarok will herald Year 2 of the post-launch of AC Valhalla when it arrives on March 10. It will reportedly bring in nearly 35 hours of new gameplay for players to invest in. The expansion pack is already available for pre-purchasing which will provide access to the Twilight Pack.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul