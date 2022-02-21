Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Year 2 roadmap: Update 1.5, Dawn of Ragnarok, and more

Ubisoft has unveiled the Year 2 roadmap or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, including title update 1.5 and Dawn of Ragnarok. Ubisoft’s flagship stealth-action franchise, Assassin’s Creed, has established a cult following over the years.

The series is known for taking players across different periods of history and putting them between a millennia-old conflict between two secret organizations. The organizations are Order of the Ancient, who later became the Templer Order, and the Hidden Ones, who are known as the Assassin’s Brotherhood.

From the crusade era of Jerusalem to the Industrial Revolution London to Ancient Egypt and Greece, the series has gone through numerous evolutions over time, with the most recent entry taking the series to the 9th century Viking era in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Year 2: Update 1.5, Dawn of Ragnarok, and free-weekend

Assassin's Creed Valhalla continues the story of Layla and brings back the fan-favourite duo of Shaune and Rebecca in the modern-day storyline. Valhalla's main story follows Eivor Varinsdottir of the Raven Clan as she, along with her brother Sigurd Styrbjornsson, leads her clan to the new world, England, in search of a new home.

The title received two major expansions as part of its season pass, Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris. With massive critical and commercial success, the game easily became one of the top earners for Ubisoft, and the developers decided to extend its post-launch content into season 2.

Year 2 of Valhalla’s post-launch content kicks off with title update 1.5.0. It is unknown what will be added to the game with title update 1.5.0, but one thing is for sure, the game will be getting new cosmetic items in its shop.

The update is set for February 22, 2022. The title update will be followed by a free weekend from February 24 to 28, 2022, where players can try out Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for free.

Of course, the biggest new addition coming to Valhalla in year 2 is Dawn of Ragnarok, a massive expansion that takes Havi to Svartalfheim, the realm of the dwarves, in search of his son Baldur.

As per recent rumors, another expansion focusing on Basim was planned. However, it has been expanded into a mainline title, codenamed Rift. Overall, Valhalla seems stacked. However, the price of $40/- for only Dawn of Ragnarok seems a bit too pricy.

