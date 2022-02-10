When does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök release?

The latest expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dawn of Ragnarok, expands on the Nordic mythology with the All-father Odin facing off against the fire giant Surtur.

Since its first iteration back in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has evolved and changed drastically, with modern-day titles becoming almost unrecognizable when compared to the series’ origin. One of the ways the franchise has grown is going from a historical, rooted in reality setting to a mythological exploration.

Dawn of Ragnarok, the upcoming expansion of Valhalla, expands on the Nordic mythology drastically with a full-fledged campaign rooted across Ygdrasil.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok releases this March

Assasin's Creed Valhalla, the latest iteration of the iconic franchise, follows Eivor Varinsdottir, the leader of the Raven Clan, who travels to the new world with her brother Sigurd Styrbjornsson and her clan, in search of a new home.

The title was critically acclaimed and received two expansions, Wreath of the Druids and the Siege of Paris. Looking at the game's success, Ubisoft decided to expand on the title with year 2 of the content roadmap, which kicks off with the release of Dawn of Ragnarok.

Players take on the role of Havi, the Isu leader of Aesir, who is known as Odin Allfather, and travels to Svartalfheim to rescue his missing son Baldur and face off against Surtur, the fire giant. The game introduces new weapons and new powers, which let Odin become a raven and steal the powers of the enemy and turn them into allies.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed Journey into a realm of Norse myth and embrace your destiny as Odin! Learn everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, available March 10! #AssassinsCreed Journey into a realm of Norse myth and embrace your destiny as Odin! Learn everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, available March 10! #AssassinsCreed https://t.co/hI6QB6311m

Dawn of Ragnarok brings several iconic Nordic mythology characters to life and introduces a new game mode, Valkyrie Arena, where players will be able to face off against them.

Also Read Article Continues below

Revealed in December last year, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok is set for March 10, 2022. The title is purchasable as a DLC for Valhalla on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar