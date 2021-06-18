Free on Epic Games: Overcooked 2 and Hell is Other Demons

This week, Epic Games is handing out free copies of two arcade-heavy games: Overcooked! 2 and Hell is Other Demons.

They are free to claim on Epic Games without the need for payment details and so on. All that is required is a free Epic Games account. They can be claimed for free until June 24th and will remain in the player's library forever.

Why Overcooked! 2 on Epic Games is a must-grab

Overcooked 2 is a cooking simulation game from Team 17 developers, known for the Worms! franchise. Overcooked, like SMG Studio’s Moving Out (not available on Epic Games), is not what is expected of a "simulation" tag on Epic Games. Both games excel at essentially rendering each level into a timed puzzle for the players.

In Overcooked 2, players fill out orders as quickly as possible through a kitchen. The kitchens, representing levels, often take up absurdist forms. It gets trickier to navigate through them in the later levels.

The chill couch co-op experience alone makes Overcooked 2 a good grab on Epic Games. It was clearly designed with the Switch controls in mind, so mileage may vary as far as keyboard controls are concerned.

For players who prefer solo play, Overcooked 2 can also be single-player. But there will still be two chefs the player has to micromanage. Two-player co-op provides the smoothest experience, so it is recommended to also have friends grab their free copies on Epic Games.

Hell is Other Demons: A lightweight bullet hell in a neon garb

A good frame of reference for Hell is Other Demons would be Moppin’s Downwell on PC. Like Downwell, it is a bullet-hell platformer with 8-bit minimalist visuals. Hell is Other People adds only a smidgen of token roguelite upgrades.

Much like DOOM, which it clearly pays tribute to, the game is built around letting players immediately start shooting demons with some double-jump finesse. The neon colors and synth-wave soundtrack also goes well with its arcadey nature. For players whole like bullet hells with a plug-and-play focus on action, this is a must-have in their Epic Games library.

Edited by suwaidfazal