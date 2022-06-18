Top 5 Roblox skins that fans should check out (June 2022) 

When it comes to Roblox platform, players not only get to play a variety of unique games but can also develop their own games and earn money from them. Roblox was launched in 2006 and has turned itself into a gaming powerhouse, gaining immense popularity over the years.

Roblox has especially been a huge success among kids aged 8-13 and even younger, as they can nurture their imagination by developing new games with tools at their disposal.

Users can represent themselves as avatars on Roblox and interact with the world and other players. Players can also customize their avatars with a variety of options available to them in the store. New gear and more can be purchased with Robux.

Over time, players have created many memorable skins that have stood tall and are popular in the community.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five best skins for Roblox players this month

Here are the top five skins for players to use in 2022.

5) cam1I1to2's skin

The player's skin stood out due to its evil look, which has a blend of dark aesthetic design. With Yin-Yang Dragons on each shoulder of the avatar, this outfit is one of the best and most impressive out there. Players can buy this skin for just 390 Robux from the store.

Here is the list of equipment required:

Void Plague Doctor – 5 Robux

Void Cape – 100 Robux

Startled Face Mask – 35 Robux

Dark Flame Aura – 25 Robux

Devil Hood – 50 Robux

Void Pumpkin Suit – 5 Robux

Yin-Yang Dragons – 120 Robux

Yin-Yang Fragments – 50 Robux

4) W0RKCI0CKS's skin

Fans of Medieval Warfare: Reforged. The Overseer Kingdom will love this skin. This player skin is known as the Overseer skin/outfit, which has a cult following. Players can equip their character with this outfit and roam the world in the physical form of an Overseer. However, this set costs a huge amount of Robux, 470, 224 to be specific. But it's worth the price.

Here is the list of equipment required to equip this set:

Dominus Praefectus – 370,000 Robux

Super Super Happy Face – 99,999 Robux

Headless Head – 5 Robux

Green Recolor Skele Vest – 5 Robux

Caught In The Web – 5 Robux

Green Nightmare Eyes – 35 Robux

Shadow Lord's Horns – 80 Robux

Beautiful Hari – 95 Robux

3) Vazeplotis's skin

This skin is perfect for players who would like to look mysterious. The outfit sports a sword, two black wings, and a set of gloomy antlers. Easily one of the best skins of the year due to its unique features. Avatars look like samurais from a Gothic Japanese period with this skin equipped. This skin costs just 840 Robux.

List of gear required for the set:

Feather Void Wings – 100 Robux

Two Reapers – 10 Robux

White Dragon Crystal Blade – 50 Robux

Void Fire Cloak – 100 Robux

Black Neck Fluff – 80 Robux

Black Messy Hairstyle – 85 Robux

Decayed Antlers of the Void – 100 Robux

Evil Aura – 100 Robux

Shadowed Head – 50 Robux

Left Death Lord Pauldron – 150 Robux

Right Death Lord Pauldron – 150 Robux

2) suakung4 skin

Avatar looks like a character straight out of some dystopian anime when this skin is equipped. The outfit's major features a long katana, cute small wings on the beanie, and a white shirt on a black hoodie with a black duffel bag on the chest. This outfit can be equipped for just 594 Robux.

The required equipment for this outfit:

Black Messy Hairstyle – 85 Robux

White Shirt with Black Hoodie – 5 Robux

Black Raised Googles – 75 Robux

Rogue Samurai Katana – 65 Robux

White Suit 'n' Black Vest – 5 Robux

YAAAWWN – 50 Robux

Black Duffel Bag – 125 Robux

Goth Beanie – 60 Robux

Black Belty Pack V1 – 32 Robux

Vampire Head Wings – 50 Robux

Silver Crosses – 2 Robux

Manga Mask - Worry – 40 Robux

1) Tomnlane's skin

Tomnlane's skin is the best skin of 2022, hands down. The outfit comes with a blade, tuxedo, white antlers, and vintage glasses. The player's character will look like a mobster sent from heaven to eliminate monsters, with this outfit on. The gear for this skin is a little expensive and costs 5,565 Robux in the Roblox store.

Equipement required for this set:

Vintage Glasses – 125 Robux

Suspicious – 150 Robux

Blademaster's Blade – 100 Robux

Illegitimate Businessman – 5000 Robux

Buinessman Tuxedo Shit – 5 Robux

White Void Antler – 100 Robux

Businessman Tuxedo Pants – 5 Robux

White Short Parted Hair – 80 Robux

