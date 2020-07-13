Which country is Roblox from? Exploring the origins of the game

Roblox is one of the biggest gaming phenomenons among kids aged 9-12.

The game platform allows users to create their own games that other players can then play.

Roblox, a name that instantly reminds you of that one Kanye West and Lil Pump video, is a game platform that boasts of one of the highest user bases in all of gaming.

Transcending the standard features of a game, Roblox provides players with a platform to create their own games that other users can play as well. Roblox was released in the year 2006 and has only gone from strength to strength with each passing year.

The game is free to play, with only in-game purchases available in the form of "Robux". The game boasts of a ludicrously big statistic: as of July 2020, half of all children aged 9-12 in the United States play Roblox weekly.

This is one of the most astounding statistics in gaming history and given its success, Roblox can be considered one of the biggest gaming phenomenons of all time.

The history of Roblox

David Baszucki, a Canadian-born American entrepreneur and inventor, is credited as the founder and inventor of Roblox. Targeted solely at kids in the mentioned age group, Roblox was almost an instant hit when it came out in 2006.

Baszucki, before creating Roblox along with his former colleague in Erik Cassel, had an extensive background in software development from 1989 to 2004.

Development on Roblox began under the name of Dynablocks and was eventually rolled out in 2006. A report that came out in December 2017 revealed that Roblox had more average monthly visits from users under 18 on desktop computers than YouTube and Netflix.

The game platform has been a huge success among kids aged 9-12 and younger as it provides them with the tools to build their own games. It also acts as a great way of communication between players as a recent report showed that kids had been talking to each other on Roblox more often during the Covid-19 pandemic.

